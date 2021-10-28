Senate Confirms Parker as OSHA Chief

The Senate voted 50-41 on Monday evening to confirm President Biden’s nominee to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Douglas Parker, most recently chief of California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, was confirmed to be the assistant secretary of labor at the Labor Department, which makes him the leader of the workplace safety agency that has about 1,800 employees. Parker previously served as deputy assistant secretary for policy in the Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration under the Obama administration and was part of the Biden transition team on worker health and safety issues.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO