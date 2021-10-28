Maine reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the new cases, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.
There have been 8,881 total hospitalizations and 133,681 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,325.
The newest reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 3, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 425 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/QwNV48m6Uy
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 3, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
Comments / 0