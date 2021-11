On the one hand, remote leadership is no different from regular leadership. Managers must set clear strategies and goals, attract and retain the right talent, and motivate that talent to reach the stated goals. But when the tide goes out, you can see which leaders were swimming naked. There’s nowhere to hide in virtual leadership, no chumminess to gloss over systemic issues with how an organization is managed. To put it succinctly, virtual management requires the best from managers. Remote leadership requires more empathy, transparency, prioritization, and trust than its in-person counterpart.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO