CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Country Financial donates to local fire departments

roblawnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Fontanyi with Country Financial recently presented donation checks to the Lawrence-Allison and Christy...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
apexprd.org

Donate to Thanksgiving Arvada to Help Local Families in Need

ThanksgivingArvada.org is holding a Thanksgiving food drive to provide food hampers for local families – all donations stay in Arvada. Apex is one of many establishments around the city serving as collection sites for food donation. Donations can be dropped off at either the Apex Center or Fitzmorris Recreation Center. We will be accepting donations until Sunday, November 14.
ARVADA, CO
foxillinois.com

Chatham Police help with local food donations

Chatham, Il — The Chatham Police Department came out to help support the community on Sunday. Officers were accepting food donations at the County Market in Chatham. All donations went towards the Ball-Chatham Food Pantry and will be given out to those in need. Officers say that quite a few...
CHATHAM, IL
cbs3duluth.com

Local Man Donates $200k to Non-Profit Organizations

VIRGINIA, MN -- “Never pass up a chance to do something nice for someone.” That is one Eveleth resident's mottos and he's living by it. Dr. George Erickson, a best-selling author, and retired dentist is donating $200,000 to three non-profit organizations that serve the Iron Range: Red Cross, Habits for Humanity, and United Way.
VIRGINIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Financial#Charity
WDTV

Upshur County Schools donates school bus to Buckhannon Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired school bus from Upshur County Schools gets a new use with the Buckhannon Fire Department. Upshur County school officials, transportation personnel and firefighters from the Buckhannon Fire Department will gather this Thursday, October 28 at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the donation of a retired school bus.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
977wmoi.com

W-H Farm Bureau Offering Ag Training Funding to Local Fire Departments

The Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau is offering funding for agriculture-related training opportunities for local fire districts in Warren and Henderson counties. The Farm Bureau will fund a training session for one to two people in a district department per calendar year. Manager Gina Long has more:. “We have come up with...
AGRICULTURE
themoorecountynews.com

Fire Department raises money for vehicles

Recently, Jack Daniel’s donated $30,000 to the Metro Moore Fire Department. This generous donation is going to go a long way in a three-year plan that has been set to upgrade the department’s rescue truck. Fire Chief Mark Neal said they have outgrown their equipment. “With the increased needs of various equipment, we simply cannot carry it all safely on our current truck.” Trucks are getting larger and new technology is becoming more and more necessary to remain safe. “Electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and exotic metals are lighter but stronger.” They are looking for good used rescue vehicles as there are several available due to larger municipalities upgrading their equipment.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Knights of Columbus donates to local charities

From The Tribune Staff Reports LEEDS — Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 presented donations to two local charities at their monthly meeting on Thursday, October 14. Susan Meredith received a check for $2500 for Ann’s New Life Center. Beverly Riddlesperger received a check for $2000 for Leeds Outreach. Other recent donations include a $5000 […]
LEEDS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wmra.org

Local potters donate proceeds to food bank

Two Charlottesville-based potters are donating a portion of their proceeds to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity are two artisans who make, among other things, bowls, and now they're helping to put food in the bowls of others. From now until November 14th -- typically their busiest time of year, as people buy holiday gifts -- they're donating 20% of their sales to the food bank. Rothwell explains.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KRMG

Local club donates essential supplies to Afghan refugees

TULSA, Okla. — A local team of kids is paying it forward to the over 800 Afghan refugees who will now call Tulsa home. “Just think about if we were told we had to move at a moment’s notice… it’s like a hard thing to think about,” 13-year-old AJ Turner said.
TULSA, OK
Northwest Signal

9/11 memorial flag donated to Napoleon Fire Department

The Napoleon V.F.W. Auxiliary #8218 recently showed its support for all first responders by presenting a Sept. 11, 2001, memorial flag to the Napoleon Fire Department. “We wanted to present it to them with this year being the 20-year anniversary, and for everything they do,” said Deb Rauch, V.F.W. Auxiliary historian.
NAPOLEON, OH
roblawnews.com

Bridgeport Grade School holding food drive

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Grade School is holding its annual food drive which begins on Monday, Nov. 1 and ends on Monday, Nov. 15. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHARITIES
roblawnews.com

Historical society shares stories of local African American farm boys

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence County Historical Society is sharing a forgotten story about a group of... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Car dealership donates to local nursing homes

DERBY – Nursing facilities in the area will receive some presents this year, thanks to collection efforts by the Northpoint Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership. Dealer receptionist Rachel Twofoot said that last year they decided to provide gifts to residents at Orleans County nursing homes. She explained that the dealership organized the effort to provide patients with presents because some don’t get gifts or even visitors. The dealership did the initiative early this year because many of the facilities get bombarded with donations during the Christmas season.
DERBY, VT
Mining Journal

VFW supports fire department

The Negaunee Firefighters Association recently received $1,000 from the Negaunee VFW 3165 Auxiliary. The donation will go to help purchase new hoses. Pictured from left: Auxiliary members Rod and Lois Guizzetti, Fire Chief Ned Cory, auxiliary members Sandy Carlson and Scott Collins. (Photo by Jeff Gardyko)
NEGAUNEE, MI
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Local private schools receive donation for scholarships

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Bridge Educational Foundation and its donor, Waste Management, are donating $19,00 in scholarships to Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield County private schools as students start the new school year. Students attending the following schools will benefit from the tuition scholarships: Ss. Cosmas & Damian School, DuBois Central Catholic, DuBois...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
MyChesCo

Bancroft Construction Donates “Hero” Painting to Wilmington Fire Department

WILMINGTON, DE — A pillar in the community since 1921, the Wilmington Fire Department has kept its commitment to work in partnership with the citizens of Wilmington to provide an effective and safe environment and enhanced quality of life for all. This year, 2021, marks a milestone year for the Wilmington Fire Department as they celebrate their Centennial Anniversary, a Century of Dedication & Valor to the City of Wilmington and its citizens.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy