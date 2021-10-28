Country Financial donates to local fire departments

Recently, Jack Daniel’s donated $30,000 to the Metro Moore Fire Department. This generous donation is going to go a long way in a three-year plan that has been set to upgrade the department’s rescue truck. Fire Chief Mark Neal said they have outgrown their equipment. “With the increased needs of various equipment, we simply cannot carry it all safely on our current truck.” Trucks are getting larger and new technology is becoming more and more necessary to remain safe. “Electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and exotic metals are lighter but stronger.” They are looking for good used rescue vehicles as there are several available due to larger municipalities upgrading their equipment.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO