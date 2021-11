Ben Ritz’s Oct. 13 Wednesday Opinion essay, “A spending bill all Democrats can get behind,” outlined a plan for a reduced Build Back Better plan with non-climate provisions paid for by taxes and savings, with climate investments financed through borrowing. It is an intriguing idea, but we must be cautious about putting climate in a separate category where it may be seen as less urgent than the other needs that the bill addresses. Mr. Ritz was not suggesting that climate is of less concern, but it would be all too easy for some in Congress to kick the climate can down the road again while attending to what they see as more immediate needs.

