CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terry McLaurin, Brandon Scherff, Antonio Gibson Healthy Enough to Help WFT at Broncos?

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

The Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos both entered the 2021 NFL season with high hopes. Denver is 3-4 and likely views the WFT as vulnerable; The WFT is 2-5 and would like to find an opponent who deserves to be the same.

And maybe the view will be improved if the health of Brandon Scherff and Antonio Gibson are improved.

Scherff, the Pro Bowl right guard, has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Previous to the last two days, he has been unable to work. But on Thursday, he got in a second day of practice.

Scherff was a limited participant in the Wednesday session.

Gibson, the standout running back who is playing with a shin injury, was limited on Wednesday and on Thursday continued to work.

Washington GAMEDAY: Beat Broncos or Season’s Over?

If Washington wants any chance to make the postseason, it must defeat the Broncos.

4 hours ago

Washington Football Team Hurt By Antonio Gibson’s 'Problem'

Washington’s offensive coordinator responded to question about the topic, on Thursday

6 hours ago

How to Watch Washington vs. Denver: Season On Line?

Washington must beat the Broncos or its season is likely over.

8 hours ago

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (who had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 24-10 loss at Green Bay) has been nursing a hamstring problem and was not on the field Wednesday, but he is back on Thursday.

Cornerback William Jackson III (knee) appears to be ready to move up to at least "limited.''

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and rookie Dyami Brown (knee) remain out for Washington, as does offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (ankle).

Jackson could help a defense that might be due to force a turnover or two, and if that happens, it can set the offense up for success with short fields for quarterback Taylor Heinicke to operate under, which would help pave the way for a WFT win at home on Sunday. Heinicke and the offensive continue to have red-zone problems in need of a cure.

And the better off Brandon Scherff and Antonio Gibson are? The closer the Washington Football Team comes to that cure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma1Vd_0cfgU1o400

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Terry McLaurin (hamstring) limited Thursday for Football Team

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) returned to a limited practice on Thursday. McLaurin is on track to play Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He played through the hamstring issue last week and finished with a season-low 28 yards on 8 targets. McLaurin should be in better shape for Sunday's matchup.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Terry McLaurin makes impressive grab to cap impressive drive

Terry McLaurin is already making a huge impact for the Washington Football Team after one offensive possession. After the Packers scored on their opening possession, Washington drove right down the field and immediately answered. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked McLaurin’s way early and often, and each of his three pass...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos, WFT not in on Tua Tagovailoa amid Dolphins' Deshaun Watson rumors

As speculation increased about a potentially imminent Deshaun Watson trade, even wilder rumors began to spread about the future of Tua Tagovailoa. A report on Wednesday indicated that the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are making progress on trade talks involving Watson. That cast doubt on Tagovailoa’s future in Miami and led to a flood of unsourced rumors about the Dolphins quarterback’s future.
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Terry McLaurin snags dart from Taylor Heinicke for 40-yard TD

After its defense allowed an opening drive touchdown to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Football Team offense responded with a touchdown of their own. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke launched a dart towards the end zone where his favorite target wide receiver Terry McLaurin leaped over Packers defensive back Eric Stokes for a 40-yard touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Wft#Washington Gameday#Problem
saturdaytradition.com

Terry McLaurin shines for Washington despite loss to the Packers

Receiver Terry McLaurin continues to be outstanding for the Washington Football Team despite them now 2-5 on the season. Green Bay may have beaten Washington 24-10 on Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop McLaurin from having 7 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. He was able to haul in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Taylor Heinicke finds Terry McLaurin for spectacular touchdown

In Washington’s Week 7 game at Green Bay, head coach Ron Rivera knew it would take a massive effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to pull off the road upset. Things looked bad early when Washington’s defense allowed Aaron Rodgers to march down the field and find wide receiver Davante Adams for a touchdown on a fantastic play that we’ve been accustomed to over the years from Rodgers.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

LISTEN: Washington's Plan to Beat Broncos

Since the Washington Football Team defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, the two teams have met for nine rematches. The Broncos have won five of those meetings to Washington's four. For WFT to even the rivalry Sunday, it will have to continue building momentum on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Von Miller out for Broncos, Brandon Scherff out for Washington on Sunday

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke won’t have to contend with Broncos linebacker Von Miller on Sunday. The Broncos put Miller on the inactive list for Sunday’s home game. Miller hurt his ankle in the Week Seven loss to the Browns and was listed as questionable after sitting out of practice all of last week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: Dak Prescott, Nick Chubb, Terry McLaurin injury updates

Injuries, like Thanos, are inevitable. That team you drafted back in August probably looks like a shell of itself at this point, given the number of injuries that have taken place across the league. Here’s a look at today’s injury report and what the laundry list of injuries could mean for fantasy football managers going forward.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington GAMEDAY: Beat Broncos or Season is Over?

The Washington Football Team needs to convert. Offense, defense, and special teams. The burgundy and gold can't afford any more missed red zone opportunities, giving up third-and-longs and missed field goals. If Washington can play the way it did against the Green Bay Packers but have quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense consistently score points on its drives and the defense continuously force its opponents to three and outs and allow less than 30 points, the nation's capital can keep itself in the game with the Denver Broncos and any of its upcoming opponents. If so, Washington will likely finish with more W's.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
914
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy