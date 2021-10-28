CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche at Blues probable lines: Schenn-sational promotion

By hildymac
stlouisgametime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a perfect world, Covid-19 would be a thing of the past. In a slightly less perfect but still ok world, Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad would both be healthy and in tonight’s lineup. Alas,...

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Lange finally gets that milkshake from Malkin

The Penguins celebrated the Hall of Fame career of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who announced his retirement prior to the season, on Tuesday evening. While the Penguins may have fallen in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, it didn’t dampen a night that was all about the man who converted so many people into becoming Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Gameday 6: Round Two Rematch, Lines, Notes vs Avalanche

For the past couple of seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights (1-4-0) and Colorado Avalanche (2-3-0) have been viewed as premier Stanley Cup Contenders yet neither have reached the top of the mountain lately. Both teams have struggled early on in the 2021-22 NHL season and own losing records entering Tuesday night’s 5:00 pm contest in Colorado.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Avalanche at Blues game preview: How to compensate for missing Saad, O’Reilly?

On the opening night of this NHL season, the Blues defeated a very depleted Colorado Avalanche team 5-3. It was not an easy win; Colorado pushed back as the game progressed and were able to come within a goal until captain Ryan O’Reilly potted an empty netter to give the team some breathing room. Nathan MacKinnon was out due to Covid-19, and captain Gabriel Landeskog was out due to suspension.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche Weekly: Byram Bolsters Blue Line, MacKinnon Returns & More

Welcome back to my weekly roundup of the Colorado Avalanche‘s last week of play where I highlight trends and pinpoint potential areas of improvement. The second week of the NHL season saw Colorado set out on a road trip to forget, accruing two out of a possible six points while being outscored 13-7 in three games against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. In spite of the unsavoury results, there were several positives to take from the week’s schedule. Bowen Byram performed admirably on the team’s first pair, the team can expect some regression from their struggles at even-strength, and Nathan MacKinnon returned to great aplomb. Let’s dig in.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

When: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. BLUES For the first time since he arrived in St. Louis in the summer of 2018, Ryan O'Reilly will miss a game. The Blues captain was added to the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday morning. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said O'Reilly is expected to miss at least 10 days, meaning his streak of 214 regular-season games (plus playoffs) as a Blue will end.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

What’s the Blues’ plan for being without Ryan O’Reilly?

Ryan O’Reilly, unfortunately, is on the Covid-19 protocol list for the next ten days. The soonest fans can expect him back is on November 7th, when they play the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim. This, of course, poses a significant quandary for coach Craig Berube and the rest of the team’s coaching staff. O’Reilly centers the top line, and has been a fixture along with David Perron. You could point to O’Reilly as the catalyst for Perron’s resurgence the last two years.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy