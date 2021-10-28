CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Fb says it doesn’t need to personal the metaverse, simply jumpstart it

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is what Fb’s metaverse is not: It is not another world to assist us escape from our dystopian actuality, a la Snow Crash. It will not require VR or AR glasses (a minimum of, not at first). And, most significantly, it is not one thing Fb desires to maintain to...

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Microsoft’s metaverse doesn’t have legs — literally

It’s raining metaverses all around the world. Days after Facebook said that it’s renaming the company to Meta to indicate its future direction, Microsoft kicked-off its own metaverse master plan. Last night, CEO and chairman Satya Nadella made the announcement on Twitter with a video. He described it as something...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Facebook Doesn’t Need 10,000 New Hires for the Metaverse

Facebook Inc. has said it plans to create 10,000 high-skilled jobs in Europe to help build the metaverse, a new online platform for communicating with others through augmented and virtual reality. Although the metaverse sounds exciting, there are a few reasons to be skeptical. At first glance, the announcement on...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Metaverses Aren't Subjected to the Rules of Physics, says Elena Obukhova

The metaverse is quite possibly the future of the internet. To help our readers learn more about it, we've started this metaverse interview series. These are the questions we've compiled to ask experts in blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, and game development, within the HackerNoon community. The series is intended for tech professionals to contribute their insights about the current state of the metaverse. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so [here.](https://app.hackernoon.com/new)
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
AFP

Augmented reality: an early taste of the metaverse?

When Facebook unveiled a mock-up last week of the "metaverse" -- supposedly the internet of the future -- it showed people transported to a psychedelic world of flying fish and friendly robots. But while even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges these kinds of experiences could be many years away, some enthusiasts argue that a more modest version of the metaverse is already here. "We're in the early stages of the metaverse, in some ways," Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap, told AFP at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Tuesday. Magic Leap makes augmented reality (AR) headsets, which have already been used by surgeons preparing to separate a pair of conjoined twins, and by factory supervisors carrying out site inspections.
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

Meta VR headsets will not require a Fb account to make use of

The Oculus identify could also be no extra, however there may be at the least one piece of excellent information in Fb’s resolution to rebrand itself as Meta. You will not want a Fb account to make use of its Quest headsets. That tidbit of knowledge was nestled in a post from soon-to-be Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth detailing what the rebranding means for the corporate’s varied merchandise.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpstart#Metaverse#Telephones#Vr Apps#Ar
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Avatar
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
digg.com

Jeff Bezos Asked Her Two Questions, She Answered Them And Was Hired 'On The Spot'

After a grueling round of interviews Ann Hiatt was hired on the spot by Jeff Bezos after she answered two questions the founder had. Ann Hiatt, a strategist and consultant who worked at Google for over a decade, was hired by Bezos to work at Amazon in 2002. After multiple rounds, her final interview was with Bezos, who promised he'd only ask two questions and walked over to a whiteboard with a pen in hand.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy