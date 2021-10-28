CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Rapporteur Calls for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions

Cover picture for the articleHARARE, ZIMBABWE - A U.N. special rapporteur has called on the U.S. and other Western governments to lift sanctions they imposed on Zimbabwe nearly two decades ago for alleged election rigging and human rights abuses. Alena Douhan says the sanctions are exacerbating corruption in Zimbabwe as banks, companies and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Robert Mugabe
Emmerson Mnangagwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sanction#Economy#Election#Harare#U N#Western#The European Union#Zimbabwean#Pride Mkono
U.S. POLITICS

