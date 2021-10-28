Being scared through a screen, how festive!

At the end of Ari Aster’s masterful horror movie Midsommar, Florence Pugh’s Dani surrenders to the cult. Her time with them has resulted in the violent deaths of her traveling companions and several moments of clearly traumatizing horror. Nevertheless, she is broken but held together by the bonds of the cult enfolding her, according to Aster’s screenplay. It’s one of the most unsettling and upsetting endings to a horror film in recent memory, and yet some people who see the film view it as a “good for her” film like Gone Girl, or even compare it to “a fairy tale,” one with a happy ending. Horror is, by nature, subjective. And horror fans around the world come to this vast genre wanting and receiving different things from each other and the stories they consume.

