Watch John Waite Talk “Wooden Heart Acoustic Anthology Volumes 1, 2 And 3″ And 2021 Tour

In September, Dream Theater announced they would postpone their North American tour to early 2022 because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, guitarist John Petrucci shared that the band's decision was not a unanimous one. In a new interview with the Metal Voice, singer James LaBrie spoke...
THREE OAKS — Whenever he gets up on stage, Shawn Mullins’ goal is to entertain and make people feel good. “I like making them laugh, making them tear up a little bit,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s a one-man play a little bit. I don’t have rehearsed things I say, I just feed off each audience. The mood of the audience dictates the songs sometimes.”
To the casual fan, John Waite is defined by “Missing You,” his desperate plea to be reunited with his lover. But Waite is anything but a one-hit wonder. His resume includes hits with The Babys, Bad English, and of course his solo output. He recently released the three-CD “Wooden Heart Acoustic Anthology” trilogy. The series consists mostly of stripped down versions of his own compositions, along with some choice covers from Bob Dylan, Donovan, and Richard Thompson, of Fairport Convention fame, among others.
Fun fact: We almost titled this article, “Don’t Wait! Go See John Waite!” Yes, it might be a bit predictable and very cheesy, but the sentiment is true. When talking about legacy bands and lifelong artists, one cannot forget the spirited heart and work of John Waite. From The Babys to Bad English to his solo work, the musician has been a subtle staple on the music scene for decades. While he never truly left, he did have to take a step back from performing during the COVID-19 pandemic – much like the rest of us. However, the proud, but humble UK-born singer-songwriter has made his return and is more hopeful and grateful than ever before.
Coheed and Cambria has shared an acoustic version of the band’s new single, “Shoulders.”. Even without the electricity, the song’s main riff still brings the heavy, now with a twangy, more Western feel. The unplugged version also puts a greater spotlight on guitarist Travis Stever and bassist Zach Cooper‘s harmonizing backing vocals.
There is no question that Badwolves as a band has been through more in the last year than pretty much every other rock band out there. It's one thing when you change lead singers, but it's another when it's done so publicly with each party taking social media shots back and forth at each other. But that is not stopping Badwolves from putting out a new album and hitting the road for another tour.
Melbourne/Naarm artist Bel has presented an unforgettable set in Metaverse: a massive festival that showcases live performance and an array of digital art forms. Bel is an artist that approaches a variety of disciplines — including performance, production, and creative direction — with striking originality. Her set in the Metaverse (a festival hosted on the user-owned virtual world Decentraland platform), was an intoxicating blend of music and digital visual art — including garments, avatars, and augmented reality — courtesy of collaborator, Oscar Keene.
John Waite is coming to New Jersey. See John Waite perform all of his hits from his 40-year career. Sing along to his #1hit "Missing You," as well as "Tears," "Every Step of the Way," "These Times Are Hard for Lovers," and more. Where?. The Levoy Theatre in Millville. When?
Hanson, “Against the World” (3CG Records)The guys from Hanson are celebrating 30 years as a band next year, and if that makes you feel old, it's not their fault. They've even put out an album to help you feel young again. The seven-track “Against the World” is a rich and diverse group of songs that showcase the brothers' range, musicianship and influences — ones that leave their monster sugar pop hit “MMMBop” far in the rearview mirror.The album kicks off with “Annalie,” which has bright harmonies and guitar work reminiscent of Paul Simon “Don’t Ever Change” has a rocking...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Ron Howard and his brother Clint grew up in the limelight. The two began acting when they were young. And grew up as two of the most prominent Hollywood poster children of their time. But according to Ron and Clint’s new memoir, The Boys, which is available today, the siblings didn’t grow up like most child stars.
Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
The Ghostbusters are welcoming two tiny members to the team!. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons' first Halloween on Sunday, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday. De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and their...
Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
Comments / 0