Loyalty Programs Don’t Care About You Or Your Loyalty. We had a couple of big changes announced yesterday. That rolled on top of the long dreaded Hyatt peak and non peak pricing going into full effect. First Marriott told everyone their points are going to be worth less because they are going to fully dynamic pricing come 2023. Then American Airlines made an interesting update to their program where people can spend to status, somewhat similar to the system Delta offers. Some people will love that one, but some will hate it. You know who the people that hate it will be? The ones most loyal to American Airlines and that fly them often, because actually flying on the plane isn’t that important anymore. The message is loud and clear, loyalty programs don’t care about you!

