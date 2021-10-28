Breaking down the Orioles' '22 roster options

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and NBC Sports reporter Sara Perlman are engaged, providing a happy ending to Mancini’s storybook recovery from cancer.
Perlman shared pictures from the couple’s trip to the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, along with shots of the engagement ring.
FIANCÉ @TreyMancini ☘️🇮🇪♥️😭❤️🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/YJZvIXa1t1
— Sara Perlman (@saraperlman) November 3, 2021
After being diagnosed with stage III colon and enduring months of chemotherapy treatment, Mancini returned to the Orioles in 2021 and played 147 games, earning 2021 AL Comeback Player honors from players across Major League Baseball. Among many highlights, Mancini reached the finals in the...
