No Shade: 'Dune's Stephen McKinley Henderson Reveals the Story Behind His Parasol Moment

Cover picture for the articleThe clue’s in the title. Denis Villenueve’s Dune is mostly set on a desert planet, Arrakis — and deserts tend to be hot. So the sight of Stephen McKinley Henderson’s Thufir Hawat, a dutiful Mentat for the House Atreides, with a parasol hardly comes out of left field. But, as Henderson...

hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dune’s Dave Bautista Reveals Which Of His Co-Stars Made Him Act Like ‘A Little Fan-Boy'

Dune has finally arrived, and audiences worldwide are experiencing Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic in all its glory. The film has exceeded box office expectations and has become a critical success as well, setting itself up to be the next big must-see franchise in movies. The cast is stacked, as it includes younger talent like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as well as veterans like Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. Dave Bautista is also a standout in the movie, though even he witnessed some amazing acting and effects first hand. As a result, one star left him acting like a bit of a "fan-boy."
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MovieWeb

Dune Director Literally Brought Jason Momoa Off a Mountain to Play Duncan Idaho

If you were looking for an actor who could be described as "a ladies' man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze" then most people would instantly think of Jason Momoa, and that is just one of the reasons he is perfectly cast as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, as this the author's original description of the character. While the character of Duncan is seen as a mentor by Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the movie, Momoa was just as much in awe of his fellow co-stars. In an interview with IndieWire, the Aquaman star talked about the camaraderie he felt during filming, and how the director literally made him come down from a mountain to take the role in the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Stephen King Shares His Review

Horror master Stephen King gave his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The entire Internet has been talking about the adaptation this weekend after the big debut. Clearly, audiences are enjoying the director's take on Frank Herbert's landmark Science Fiction novel. The writer was very impressed with how the story was captured on-screen. However, King did note that the movie ran a little bit longer. (Even more interesting when you take into account that this is just one part of Herbert's overall book being adapted. Surely, the Horror novelist can identify with that.) Another point of emphasis in the IT creator's analysis was the staggering special effects on display. There's no question that fans of the property believed that the book was basically unadaptable for a long time. A cult classic film by David Lynch aside, most of the conversations around Dune have spiraled around trying to capture the scope and feel of Herbert's prose without sacrificing anything. Villeneuve might have found an acceptable way to thread the needle.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Reveals the Process Behind Creating Her Character's Voice

Now that Dune is available in theaters and on HBO Max, fans of Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel will finally be able to see how Denis Villeneuve adapts the many mystical elements of the saga, including the Bene Gesserit Voice. And as Rebecca Ferguson reveals to Polygon, the director allowed the cast to experiment freely with the Voice until they got it right.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thufir Hawat#House#Vulture
CultureMap Dallas

Long-awaited Dune is a visual splendor with a story that's stuck in sand

The current movie world is one in which IP — aka intellectual property — is king. If some past movie or TV show has good name recognition, chances are someone out there has plans to remake or reboot it for modern audiences. Dune definitely fits those parameters even though its source material, Frank Herbert’s novel, came out almost 60 years ago, and the most well-known adaptation, David Lynch’s 1984 movie, was considered a failure.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s awe-inspiring epic is a moment of triumph

Villeneuve’s take on the sci-fi classic starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya has been given room to breathe, creating a colossal spectacle. If there can ever be a moment of triumph for a director, when the anxiety of influence is vanquished – for a bit, anyway – then Denis Villeneuve might have achieved it. This eerily vast and awe-inspiring epic, a cathedral of interplanetary strangeness, is better than the attempt a generation ago by an acknowledged master.
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales. The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune: Stephen King Shares His Thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic

The legendary horror author Stephen King recently shared his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The sci-fi blockbuster based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece just made its big debut in North American theatres last weekend, and now audiences are talking about the film's epic story and how the latest adaptation captured the best parts of the novel well.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dune’s Jason Momoa Reveals Easter Egg He Added To The Movie For His Son

The following contains minor spoilers for Dune. Audiences finally got to see the long awaited Dune from director Denis Villeneuve this past weekend. Now that the movie is in theaters and on HBO Max, people can finally see whether or not the notoriously unfilmable novel works on the big screen or not. And while fans of the book will have lots to devour in the way of references that are maybe not entirely explained in the film, the easter eggs in the movie aren’t limited to the world of Dune. Jason Momoa put in his own special moment that will mean more to his own son than anybody else.
MOVIES
Vogue

What’s Actually Been Revealed About The Dune Sequel So Far?

On 26 October, it became official: Dune will be getting a sequel and it’s set to feature Zendaya in a much bigger role. Following the theatrical release of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, viewers have bemoaned the actor’s limited screen time (seven minutes in a film that runs for 2 hours and 36 minutes), but fans of novelist Frank Herbert’s original source material have pointed out that the blockbuster only covers approximately two-thirds of the book. Zendaya’s character Chani – one of the Fremen of the desert planet Arrakis who appears in the visions of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and returns towards the end of the film – comes to the fore later, guiding and protecting Paul, and eventually emerging as the story’s romantic lead.
MOVIES
Science Focus

The science of Dune: where the ideas behind the story’s strange universe came from

Where does the novel Dune sit as a moment in science fiction?. It’s of its time. But it also transcends that time, in a way. I think in the 1960s it was one of what they used to call ‘campus novels’ because every trippy student used to read them. Dune, Lord Of The Rings, Stranger In A Strange Land… all immersive worlds, often with messianic heroes and expanded consciousness. That will be its pin in time. But also, I think it built on a lot of what had been going on in science fiction earlier, and it anticipated what came later.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

