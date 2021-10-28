Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta [Download]

Microsoft started the phased rollout of its new operating system, Windows 11, earlier this month. Although only some PCs have been prompted to update, you may be wondering how the OS is different from Windows 10, and if it's worth downloading right away. You have until 2025 to make your decision, when Microsoft says it will no longer support Windows 10, but if you're ready to jump into Windows 11 now, you can download the OS to your computer as long as it meets eligibility requirements. If you already have Windows 10, Windows 11 will be available to you for free. (If you don't have Windows 10 yet, here's how to get it.)

