In the Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Will Discuss Taco Charlton

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago
Apparently, Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh and is seeking a trade from the Steelers. According to NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer, but trading Ingram within the AFC isn't something the Steelers want to do.

So, will they trade him to the NFC?

That answer will remain unknown for the time being. The Arizona Cardinals have been named a possible fit after losing defensive end J.J. Watt for the season. I'm sure there's some team out there who could use a three-time Pro Bowler who's shown he's healthy through six games.

Whether or not the Steelers plan to trade Ingram isn't up to us, even if it doesn't necessarily make sense, but there's one reason they might feel comfortable about it.

While Taco Charlton is long removed from an exciting first-round pick looking for a fresh start, he is just that. The practice squad edge rusher will be 27-years-old in just a few days and has all the physical attributes of a solid pass-rusher.

But you're right. He hasn't shown much. And comparing him to Ingram is a slap in the face to a proven veteran in the National Football League. That being said, playing 26% of the snaps in a game isn't really asking for someone to carry the load at outside linebacker.

All I'm saying is it's something to think about. The Steelers would need enough compensation to make a deal, but if offers come in and there's one that makes sense, Charlton is going to be brought into the conversation.

#American Football#Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals#Taco Charlton
