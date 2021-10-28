Grand Jury Recommends Charges For Georgia Deputy Who Allegedly Shot And Killed Black Man Who Had His Hands Up During Drug Raid

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Another day, another story about cops who can’t seem to conduct a simple raid without needlessly shooting a Black person to death.

In a case that absolutely sounds like Breonna Taylor all over again, 49-year-old Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was fatally shot in an apartment in Smyrna, Georgia, by a deputy who was part of a team that was serving a drug warrant on December 17, 2020. In September of this year, the Cobb County District Attorney presented evidence to a grand jury that reportedly indicated the officer’s use of force was unwarranted, and now, that grand jury has recommended the officer face charges.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cobb County officials said the shooting is “still an open and active investigation,” and the district attorney’s office hasn’t yet decided what charges, if any, will be presented to another grand jury in the future. But the reported evidence gathered by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation certainly indicates that someone in a police uniform belongs in prison.

The GBI investigation found that police officers burst through the door of the home Bolton was staying in with their guns drawn and with no warning. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in May that the father and soon-to-be grandfather was asleep on the sofa in the apartment when members of the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant—a warrant that Bolton’s name was not included on, according to the officer who submitted the request for it.

That officer, who, like the officer alleged to have shot Bolton, hasn’t been named publicly, said a confidential informant told investigators that heroin, marijuana and cocaine were being sold from the apartment, which Bolton’s family said “served as an informal boarding house,” AJC reported, and one where women and children were also living.

The C.I. was reportedly able to buy cocaine from the residence while working undercover and investigators conducted surveillance of the apartment and witnessed drug transactions taking place, according to the warrant.

Still, regardless of whether Bolton, who worked at a nearby carwash, was involved with drugs, the GBI found that when cops burst through the door, he got up from the couch and put his hands up, but he was still shot at least twice.

“He hasn’t met my child and they took that away from him,” Bolton’s daughter, Diamond Bolton, said, according to AJC. “We just need answers and we want justice.”

1. George Watson

1 of 117

2. Antwan Gilmore

2 of 117

3. Robert Anderson, 38

3 of 117

4. Tory Brown, 22

4 of 117

5. Ryan LeRoux, 21

5 of 117

6. Leneal Frazier, 40

Source:Getty 6 of 117

7. Demetrius Stanley, 31

7 of 117

8. Ashton Pinke, 27

8 of 117

9. Andrew Brown, 42

9 of 117

10. Matthew Williams, 35

10 of 117

11. Daunte Wright, 20

Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 11 of 117

12. Marvin D. Scott III, 26

Source:GoFundMe 12 of 117

13. Kurt Reinhold, 42

Source:Getty 13 of 117

14. McHale Rose, 19

14 of 117

15. Xzavier Hill, 18

Source:Change.org 15 of 117

Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon

17. Patrick Warren Sr.

Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 17 of 117

18. Carl Dorsey III, 39

18 of 117

19. Dolal Idd, 23

Source:GoFundMe 19 of 117

20. Andre' Hill, 47

20 of 117

21. Joshua Feast

21 of 117

22. Maurice Gordon

Source:Mercury LLC 22 of 117

23. Casey Goodson Jr.

Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 23 of 117

24. Rodney Applewhite

Source:Ben Crump 24 of 117

25. A.J. Crooms

25 of 117

26. Sincere Pierce

26 of 117

27. Walter Wallace Jr.

27 of 117

28. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois

Source:Twitter 28 of 117

29. Jonathan Price

29 of 117

30. Deon Kay

30 of 117

31. Daniel Prude

31 of 117

32. Damian Daniels

32 of 117

33. Dijon Kizzee

33 of 117

34. Trayford Pellerin

Source:GoFundMe 34 of 117

35. David McAtee

35 of 117

37. George Floyd

37 of 117

38. Yassin Mohamed

38 of 117

39. Finan H. Berhe

39 of 117

40. Sean Reed

Source:Twitter 40 of 117

41. Steven Demarco Taylor

Source:S. Lee Merritt 41 of 117

42. Ariane McCree

Source:The Herald/YouTube 42 of 117

43. Terrance Franklin

43 of 117

44. Miles Hall

Source:KRON4 44 of 117

45. Darius Tarver

Source:S. Lee Merritt 45 of 117

46. William Green

46 of 117

47. Samuel David Mallard, 19

47 of 117

48. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17

Source:facebook 48 of 117

49. De’von Bailey, 19

49 of 117

51. Anthony Hill, 26

51 of 117

53. Eric Logan, 54

53 of 117

54. Jamarion Robinson, 26

54 of 117

55. Gregory Hill Jr., 30

55 of 117

56. JaQuavion Slaton, 20

56 of 117

59. Jimmy Atchison, 21

59 of 117

60. Willie McCoy, 20

60 of 117

62. D’ettrick Griffin, 18

62 of 117

63. Jemel Roberson, 26

Source:false 63 of 117

64. DeAndre Ballard, 23

Source:false 64 of 117

65. Botham Shem Jean, 26

Source:false 65 of 117

66. Antwon Rose Jr., 17

Source:false 66 of 117

67. Robert Lawrence White, 41

Source:false 67 of 117

68. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24

Source:Getty 68 of 117

69. Ramarley Graham, 18

Source:Getty 69 of 117

70. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31

Source:Getty 70 of 117

71. Trayvon Martin, 17

Source:Getty 71 of 117

72. Wendell Allen, 20

Source:Getty 72 of 117

73. Kendrec McDade, 19

Source:Getty 73 of 117

74. Larry Jackson Jr., 32

Source:Getty 74 of 117

75. Jonathan Ferrell, 24

Source:Getty 75 of 117

76. Jordan Baker, 26

Source:Getty 76 of 117

77. Victor White lll, 22

Source:Getty 77 of 117

78. Dontre Hamilton, 31

Source:Getty 78 of 117

79. Eric Garner, 43

Source:Getty 79 of 117

80. John Crawford lll, 22

Source:Getty 80 of 117

81. Michael Brown, 18

Source:Getty 81 of 117

82. Ezell Ford, 25

Source:Getty 82 of 117

83. Dante Parker, 36

Source:Getty 83 of 117

84. Kajieme Powell, 25

Source:Getty 84 of 117

85. Laquan McDonald, 17

Source:Getty 85 of 117

86. Akai Gurley, 28

Source:Getty 86 of 117

87. Tamir Rice, 12

Source:Getty 87 of 117

88. Rumain Brisbon, 34

Source:Getty 88 of 117

89. Jerame Reid, 36

Source:Getty 89 of 117

90. Charly Keunang, 43

Source:Getty 90 of 117

91. Tony Robinson, 19

Source:Getty 91 of 117

92. Walter Scott, 50

Source:Getty 92 of 117

93. Freddie Gray, 25

Source:Getty 93 of 117

94. Brendon Glenn, 29

Source:Getty 94 of 117

95. Samuel DuBose, 43

Source:Getty 95 of 117

96. Christian Taylor, 19

Source:Getty 96 of 117

97. Jamar Clark, 24

Source:Getty 97 of 117

98. Mario Woods, 26

Source:Getty 98 of 117

99. Quintonio LeGrier, 19

Source:Getty 99 of 117

100. Gregory Gunn, 58

Source:Getty 100 of 117

101. Akiel Denkins, 24

Source:Getty 101 of 117

102. Alton Sterling, 37

Source:Getty 102 of 117

103. Philando Castile, 32

Source:Getty 103 of 117

104. Terrence Sterling, 31

Source:Getty 104 of 117

105. Terence Crutcher, 40

Source:Getty 105 of 117

106. Keith Lamont Scott, 43

Source:Getty 106 of 117

107. Alfred Olango, 38

Source:Getty 107 of 117

108. Jordan Edwards, 15

Source:Getty 108 of 117

109. Stephon Clark, 22

Source:false 109 of 117

110. Danny Ray Thomas, 34

Source:false 110 of 117

111. DeJuan Guillory, 27

Source:false 111 of 117

112. Patrick Harmon, 50

112 of 117

113. Jonathan Hart, 21

113 of 117

114. Maurice Granton, 24

114 of 117

115. Julius Johnson, 23

115 of 117

116. Jamee Johnson, 22

Source:S. Lee Merritt 116 of 117

117. Michael Dean, 28

Source:S. Lee Merritt 117 of 117

Grand Jury Recommends Charges For Georgia Deputy Who Allegedly Shot And Killed Black Man Who Had His Hands Up During Drug Raid was originally published on newsone.com