Chapel Hill, NC

Summary: Chapel Hill Town Council Virtual Meeting

townofchapelhill.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chapel Hill Town Council met Wednesday, Oct. 27th, to conduct business on the following agenda: townofchapelhill.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18849/15. To view the meeting video, visit chapelhill.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=7&clip_id=5216. Agenda. Consent. The Council approved seven items by consent. To see the complete consent agenda, visit chapelhill.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=884073&GUID=3A44849D-B194-40E0-9FAA-3E58761EED18&Options=info|&Search=. Information. The Council received in its packet the...

www.townofchapelhill.org

