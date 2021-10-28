Rams Film Room: Colorado State’s offense established its identity against Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics will hold the Aggie Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, prior to the Aggies’ Homecoming game against Colorado State. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., at the Merlin Olsen Statue on the southeast concourse of Maverik Stadium. Following brief comments from team chaplain Josh Longorio and Phil Olsen, who played football at Utah State from 1967-69, those assembled will participate in the Aggie Roll Call. The roll call is when someone in the audience calls out the name of an Aggie who has passed on. The short program will last roughly 15 minutes.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO