Before there was Shiba Inu coin, there was Dogecoin. And long before Dogecoin, there was Bitcoin, which kicked off the cryptocurrency craze over a decade ago. Experts say it’s impossible to know which cryptos will explode in the way those coins have, since it’s mostly a matter of generating excitement online. But there are two factors that can give a cryptocurrency the "it" factor: Capturing public imagination with a gimmick like a cute dog (like Dogecoin) and offering a potential technological advance, crypto traders will rush to adopt (like Ethereum).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO