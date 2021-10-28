CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones Rebounds; Apple Stock, Amazon Earnings On Deck

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose moderately in today's stock market following Wednesday's 0.7% pullback. The Nasdaq led on the upside with a strong rally. Stocks showed improved strength amid a slew of major earnings releases. Dow Jones In The Stock Market Today. At around 1:45 pm ET, the...

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: ShockWave Near New Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings

ShockWave Medical (SWAV), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is getting close to a buy point ahead of earnings due next week. Santa Clara, Calif.-based Shockwave develops products to help transform treatments for calcified cardiovascular disease. For instance, its lithotripsy tool uses a series of electrical pulses to "crack" hardened calcium in blood vessels.
Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points. The Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its next policy statement comes out Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54%. Pfizer rose 4.1% after delivering a strong profit report and raising its forecast.
Dow Jones Hits New High As This Key Stock Breaks Out; Nasdaq Marks Record Despite Tesla

Stocks extended their gains midday Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up over 100 points as the major indexes hit new highs. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 also gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq edged 0.2% higher in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.1%. Volume was lower across the board on both major exchanges.
Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.39%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Technology and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.37%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.34%.
Macom Stock Chips Up With 96 Composite Rating; In Buy Zone

Macom (MTSI) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. Is Macom stock on your watchlist?. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 96% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch. So the 96 Composite Rating for Macom stock is noteworthy.
Under Armour Gaps Up Near Buy Point On Earnings

Under Armour stock is near buy range Tuesday after the athletic wear company reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations. Estimates: FactSet analysts saw Under Armour earnings falling to 15 cents per share with sales edging up to $1.48 billion. Results: Under Armour earnings per share unexpectedly rose 19%...
Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Falls On Hertz Deal Uncertainty

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 140 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock skidded as much as 5% in early trade over uncertainty in the recently-announced Hertz deal before slashing losses. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.7%, while Microsoft (MSFT) gained 0.75% in today's stock market. American Express...
Growth Stocks Breaking Out To New Highs: Univar, IBD 50 Stock Freedom Holding And Dow Jones Stock Goldman Sachs

The market powered through to more gains after a wobbly start Tuesday, sending a strong crop of leading growth stocks to new highs. Among those were IBD 50 stock Freedom Holding (FRHC), as well as Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Univar Solutions (UNVR), Rockwell Automation (ROK) and McKesson (MCK). Dow Jones stock Goldman Sachs (GS) also…
Arista Networks Stock Surges As Cisco Rival Forecasts Big Revenue Jump In 2022

Shares in Arista Networks (ANET) soared on fiscal 2022 revenue growth guidance Tuesday as the company also announced a four-for-one stock split. ANET stock was extended heading into its better-than-expected earnings report for the third quarter. Arista stock catapulted 20.4% to close at 491.87 on the stock market today. Shares...
Shopify Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To The 80+ Club

Shopify (SHOP) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 78 to 82. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures market leadership by using a 1...
Microsoft, GOOGL Stock And Top IPOs Lead IBD 50 In Stock Market Rally

As the Innovator IBD 50 Fund (FFTY) approaches a new high, top tech and growth stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) join top IPOs in earning spots on IBD Leaderboard. Alongside these more established tech titans are Airbnb (ABNB), Datadog (DDOG),...
