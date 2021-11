Activision Blizzard's CEO announced on Thursday measures intended to strengthen anti-harassment protections at the video game giant -- including a cut to his salary -- following accusations of discrimination against women at the firm. California-based Activision has been hit by employee protests and a state lawsuit alleging the company enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women. Company CEO Bobby Kotick apologized and said he has asked the board to slash his pay to the California legal minimum of $62,500 until the panel "has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals". Shareholders reportedly approved a roughly $154 million compensation package for him earlier this year.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO