CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teacher investigated, accused of making boys clean ‘untidy’ restroom

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yrxxg_0cfgCja300

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A schoolteacher in Florida has been removed from her classroom after allegations that the educator made boys clean a bathroom.

The alleged incident happened at Celebration K-8.

Principal Rhonda McMahon told parents in a message that a group of third-grade boys was told to clean a restroom after they left it “very untidy,” WFTV reported.

McMahon also said the situation was reported to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Osceola County School Board Member Jon Arguello said parents have contacted him, worried about not having protection for the students as they cleaned. The alleged incident happened two months after the school was shut briefly due to COVID-19 infections.

He also said the incident is part of a bigger problem at county schools.

“We don’t have enough paraprofessionals. We don’t have enough custodians. We don’t have enough bus drivers,” Arguello told WFTV. “To ignore that leads to situations like this. I know they’re going to say it’s an isolated incident, but it’s not.”

The name of the teacher was not released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Florida nurse loses unborn baby after attack by patient in hospital

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attacking a pregnant nurse at a Florida hospital on Saturday, causing the death of her unborn child, authorities said. Joseph Lynn Wuertz, 53, of Casselberry, was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, aggravated battery of a medical worker and manslaughter in the killing of an unborn child, according to Seminole County online booking records.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Watch: Man jumps from bridge into Florida river to evade police

A man attempting to get away from law enforcement officials jumped from a bridge into a Florida river Friday night after losing control of a stolen van. According to the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to pull over a van when the man driving the vehicle, identified as Bryan Gray, age 34, sped off, leading deputies on a chase.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Parents charged after 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities on Tuesday charged the parents of a 2-year-old girl months after she died of a fentanyl overdose, WFTV reported. Joseph Arthur Tierney and Jalynn Nichole Davis, both 36, were already jailed on unrelated charges in Marion County and Lake County, respectively, Marion County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. They will also face an aggravated manslaughter of a child charge for the June death of their daughter, Miya Tierney, investigators said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osceola County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Osceola County, FL
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The mayor ordered police Wednesday to stop pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say lead to disproportionate stops of minority drivers, making Philadelphia the largest city government in the U.S. to ban what are sometimes called pretextual stops. The executive order from Mayor Jim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Prosecutors challenge jury's racial makeup in Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jury selection in the murder trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery was disrupted Wednesday when prosecutors argued that defense attorneys had eliminated Black people from the jury pool because of their race. Race is a central issue in the trial...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

Prosecutors seek 44 months in 1st sentence for riot violence

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a prison sentence of nearly four years for a New Jersey gym owner who is on track to be the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Fairlamb's sentencing, scheduled for next Wednesday, could guide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy