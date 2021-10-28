FOOTBALL PREVIEW

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jerry Michalsky
 7 days ago

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Last Week: Texas City 35, Dayton 7; Barbers Hill 66, Nederland 28. Preview: This is the Battle of Hwy 146 and the Eagles need a win to keep their momentum after putting 66 on the scoreboard at...

Texas State
Sports
Sand Hills Express

The 8 Man State Football Playoffs – Area Preview

The NSAA state football playoffs in classes D1 and D2 begin today across the state. Sandhills/Thedford, state runners-up in Class D2 last season, is the top seed in the Class D2 west bracket. The Knights completed the regular season undefeated and claimed the D2-9 district championship. Sandhills/Thedford opens with Lawrence Nelson who finished the regular season at 3-5 with wins against High Plains Community, Diller-Odell, and Giltner. Sandhills Thedford head coach Josh Deines visited this week with KCNI/KBBN sports and talked about the way they were pushed at the camps they participated in this past summer. He said those experiences have proven beneficial as they have worked their way through this season.
FOOTBALL
thevindicator.com

Success Starts Early for Wilson Jr. High Volleyball

In order to build a successful program at the high school level, the training starts at the Jr. high. Wilson Jr. High in Dayton ended a great volleyball season where all teams, 7th grade A and B teams along with the 8th grade A and B teams combined for a win-loss record of 32-10. Separately the teams finished as follows; 7th-grade A-Team 9-2, 7th-grade B-team 9-1, 8th-grade A-Team 8-3, 8th-grade B-team 6-4.
DAYTON, TX
Southwest Times Record

Arkansas high school football statewide rankings entering Week 10

The following are the overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A, as voted by a panel of the Arkansas sports media from around the state for games played through Oct. 22. The ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points, and previous ranking:
ARKANSAS STATE

