FOOTBALL PREVIEW

The NSAA state football playoffs in classes D1 and D2 begin today across the state. Sandhills/Thedford, state runners-up in Class D2 last season, is the top seed in the Class D2 west bracket. The Knights completed the regular season undefeated and claimed the D2-9 district championship. Sandhills/Thedford opens with Lawrence Nelson who finished the regular season at 3-5 with wins against High Plains Community, Diller-Odell, and Giltner. Sandhills Thedford head coach Josh Deines visited this week with KCNI/KBBN sports and talked about the way they were pushed at the camps they participated in this past summer. He said those experiences have proven beneficial as they have worked their way through this season.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO