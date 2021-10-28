CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Human Remains Found In Yucca Valley ID’d As Missing New Jersey Woman Lauren Cho

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman remains found earlier this month in Yucca...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Law & Crime

Worst Fears Confirmed after Authorities Identify Human Remains Found in California Desert as Those of Lauren ‘El’ Cho

Human remains discovered in California’s Yucca Valley desert earlier this month are now confirmed to be those of long-missing chef, baker, singer and tattooo artist Lauren ‘El’ Cho. “The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in...
SFGate

Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off California road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
wmleader.com

Lauren Cho Found: Heartbreaking End To Search As Remains Identified

Heartbreaking news in the case of Lauren Cho. The human remains found in the California desert nearly three weeks ago have been identified as the missing 30-year-old. The New Jersey native’s case came to national attention after the spotlight on the search for Gabby Petito. Lauren’s case bore certain similarities to the more famous one, in that she had left her ordinary life to go on a cross-country road trip adventure, she disappeared in the wilderness, and the last person to see her was someone she had been dating.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Human Remains
Shine My Crown

Baton Rouge Mother-of-Four Killed in Murder-Suicide

A Baton Rouge family is in mourning after a loved one was shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure as to whether Mackie Jr. and Davis were in a relationship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family Members Believe Missing Encino Couple Convicted In $18M COVID Fraud Scheme Were Kidnapped

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Family members of an Encino couple who went on the lam this summer after being convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme believe that the couple have been kidnapped. Undated photos of 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyas and his wife, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian of Encino, Calif., who have disappeared after being convicted in a federal COVID-19 relief fraud case. (FBI) According to court records obtained Friday, family members believe that 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian were kidnapped in an effort to prevent them from disclosing the identities of unindicted co-conspirators. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were convicted by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gazette

Colorado Springs gun shop owner suspected of killing 2 children, wife, self in murder-suicide

Colorado Springs gun shop owner Christof Kreb, 55, is believed to have killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, a licensed nurse, and two of their children, 13-year-old Felicity, and 9-year-old Barrett, Saturday morning in what the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called an apparent murder-suicide at their home in the affluent Gleneagle neighborhood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cbslocal.com

Federal Agents Enter Home Of Missing Woman Heidi Planck With Guns Drawn

PALMS (CBSLA) – — Investigators have obtained and put out a search warrant on the home of Heidi Planck, the 39 year old mother who has beenmissing for almost two weeks. Federal agents and robbery homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department went into Planck’s home with guns drawn on Friday evening, as the hunt for the missing woman continues. Sources believe that officers were under the impression that they might have been walking into a crime scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

