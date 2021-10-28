Human Remains Found In Yucca Valley ID’d As Missing New Jersey Woman Lauren Cho

Heartbreaking news in the case of Lauren Cho. The human remains found in the California desert nearly three weeks ago have been identified as the missing 30-year-old. The New Jersey native’s case came to national attention after the spotlight on the search for Gabby Petito. Lauren’s case bore certain similarities to the more famous one, in that she had left her ordinary life to go on a cross-country road trip adventure, she disappeared in the wilderness, and the last person to see her was someone she had been dating.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO