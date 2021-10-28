Human Remains Found In Yucca Valley ID’d As Missing New Jersey Woman Lauren Cho

A 30-year-old went missing in the California desert months ago. Her remains were just found and identified. Lauren Cho walked away from a home near Joshua Tree National Park in June and has been missing since, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division said...
Human remains discovered in California’s Yucca Valley desert earlier this month are now confirmed to be those of long-missing chef, baker, singer and tattooo artist Lauren ‘El’ Cho. “The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in...
After a month long search, the FBI confirmed that Brian Laundrie's remains have been positively identified. On Thursday (Oct. 21), authorities held a press conference to make the announcement. The FBI revealed that dental records confirmed the identification of the human remains discovered in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida.
A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
Heartbreaking news in the case of Lauren Cho. The human remains found in the California desert nearly three weeks ago have been identified as the missing 30-year-old. The New Jersey native’s case came to national attention after the spotlight on the search for Gabby Petito. Lauren’s case bore certain similarities to the more famous one, in that she had left her ordinary life to go on a cross-country road trip adventure, she disappeared in the wilderness, and the last person to see her was someone she had been dating.
According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Click here for the latest on the Leilani Beauchamp story. The Fairfield Police Department said the remains of a 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel were found in Monterey County following a Halloween Party that took place in Sacramento. Three people have been arrested. The three people arrested...
A Baton Rouge family is in mourning after a loved one was shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure as to whether Mackie Jr. and Davis were in a relationship.
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
The sheriff in the Florida county where Brian Laundrie's remains were found has shared how he thinks the fugitive likely died, according to a new report from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman in a statement during a panel with law enforcement leaders said he believes …
Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Family members of an Encino couple who went on the lam this summer after being convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme believe that the couple have been kidnapped.
According to court records obtained Friday, family members believe that 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian were kidnapped in an effort to prevent them from disclosing the identities of unindicted co-conspirators.
Over the years, Nags Head Police worked on the unsolved case of “Baby Doe.” In 2019, officers began a re-investigation and sent the infant’s rib bone to a private lab in Woodlands, Texas, called Othram for forensic analysis.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 45-year-old Lancaster County woman with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left a child on the front porch of the wrong home. Lori Kreider, of Lancaster, wrongly believed the child's father lived at the home, located on the 400 block...
Colorado Springs gun shop owner Christof Kreb, 55, is believed to have killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, a licensed nurse, and two of their children, 13-year-old Felicity, and 9-year-old Barrett, Saturday morning in what the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called an apparent murder-suicide at their home in the affluent Gleneagle neighborhood.
PALMS (CBSLA) – — Investigators have obtained and put out a search warrant on the home of Heidi Planck, the 39 year old mother who has beenmissing for almost two weeks. Federal agents and robbery homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department went into Planck’s home with guns drawn on Friday evening, as the hunt for the missing woman continues. Sources believe that officers were under the impression that they might have been walking into a crime scene.
On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
