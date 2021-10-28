Jr. Beavers aim to close out season victorious at Horatio

The Broken Bow football team will close out the regular season tonight when they play at Minden. Broken Bow is 6-2 this season and is looking to qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Indians currently sit at #8 in the NSAA Class C1 point standings entering tonight’s game. The eight Class C1 district champions automatically advance to the C1 state playoffs. The eight highest non district champions in the NSAA point standings will also advance to the playoffs to round out the 16 team field. Broken Bow currently sits 2nd in the C1-7 district standings behind undefeated Kearney Catholic who edged Broken Bow earlier this season 9-6. Broken Bow’s opponent Minden will be fighting for a chance to make the playoffs. The Whippets are currently tied for 17th in the C1 point standings. The Class C1 state playoffs begin next Friday. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on KCNI 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO