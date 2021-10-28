Jr. Beavers aim to close out season victorious at Horatio

Horatio High School will celebrate Homecoming 2021 on Friday, Oct. 22. The Lions will take on Genoa Central at 7 p.m. Homecoming Coronation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Homecoming Court: First Row (Left to right): Junior Maid Megan Midgett, Senior Maid Anahí Murillo, Crown Bearer Kyndri Leonard, Queen Natalie Machucho, Football Bearer Liam-Zayden Francisco Izaguirre, Senior Maid Jasara Gaylord, Junior Maid Kylie Ayers. Back Row: Flower Girl Yarixel Ramirez, Sophomore Maid Demi Leonard, Senior Maid Valerie Smith, Sophomore Maid Kristin Roberts, Senior Maid Gabbi Litchford.
