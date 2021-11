The West Middle School boys’ basketball team more than doubled Moore County in their home season opener, pummeling the Raiders 50-20. The Bobcats were relentless during the first half. Eighth grader Jayden Thompson scored the first twelve points for the Bobcats on his way to a game high 22 points to lead all scorers as he single-handedly outscored the Raiders. Moore County was able to score twice on the Bobcats early with a field goal and a three to cut their deficit to 12-5 by the end of the first.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO