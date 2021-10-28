Nick's closes $100M funding round

Sapphire Ventures Leads Investment to Turbocharge Global Expansion and Support Explosive Enterprise Adoption of YugabyteDB. Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, announced that it has closed $188 million in an oversubscribed Series C funding round. The round, led by Sapphire Ventures, includes participation from Alkeon Capital, Meritech Capital, and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, as well as existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Wipro Ventures, and others. Sapphire President Jai Das also joins the Yugabyte Board of Directors. The round, which comes seven months after its previous round, brings the company’s total funding to over $290 million and values Yugabyte at more than $1.3B.
