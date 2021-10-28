CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick's closes $100M funding round

By Megan Poinski
fooddive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish better-for-you ice cream and snacking brand Nick's closed a $100 million Series C fundraising. The round was led by Kinnevik, Ambrosia and Temasek. Gullspang also participated in this round. The company will use the money to bolster its North American and European growth by expanding its portfolio and...

