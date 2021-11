U.S. Navy leaders are caught in the classic innovator’s dilemma. To counter the threat posed by China and its world’s largest fleet, U.S. admirals could continue incrementally improving the reach and survivability of their large, multi-mission ships; or they could evolve the force to embrace concepts that prioritize new metrics such as diversity of kill chains or the distribution of forces. Choosing change may be unpopular with allies, Congress or Navy supporters, but unless it embraces disruption, the U.S. Navy could end up like Kodak or Xerox—still standing, but irrelevant to its competitors.

