CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Am I the Only One Who Remembers Lemon Flavored Zingers?

By Rob Creighton
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've been trying to find definitive proof that Lemon Zingers have existed for a little over a decade now. This morning I received a report that Lemon Zingers have recently been purchased at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk, Virginia. (You can read about my entire saga here.) How do I...

awesome923.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zingers#Food Drink
Q97.9

Is It Just Me, Or Do You Think It’s Really Weird Right Now in Maine?

It might not just be Maine, but I haven't left the state in a couple of years... I think it's Covid related, but I don't know. It's just that the world is trying to get back to normal, but it's far, far from what it was pre-pandemic. Thanks to a horrible shortage of workers, life simply isn't the same. It's harder. Much harder. It's harder to find things. And we're not talking hard to find things, like a unicorn. We're talking about finding cream cheese. Or cat food. Or Goldfish crackers. Or you name it - it's in much, much shorter supply. But the thing that is changing everything is the lack of employees. How is it that there are so few workers that the Hannaford on Forest Avenue had lines at every register and self-checkout that were at least 20-30 people deep?
MAINE STATE
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
B93

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Awesome 92.3

Food Adventures In Sedalia – New York Deli

As many have you told me, if there is one thing you can find in Sedalia is places to eat. If you have a craving for any particular kind of food, there is a place that can serve it. Well last week, I was looking for a place for lunch. I share something in common with fictional character Joey Tribbiani from "Friends"...I Love Sandwiches! So a few listeners and co-workers had suggested I try New York Deli. Good choice.
SEDALIA, MO
tribnow.com

Sentimental journeys that remind me of who I am

“Décor must have sentimental value. A house must tell a story.” —Mark Hampton (1940 –1998) American interior designer for Brooke Astor, Estee Lauder, Mike Wallace, and three U.S. presidents. My house tells a story for sure. Many, to be truthful. Some pretty cool if I do say so myself, others of perhaps questionable value. All of them, sentimental journeys that remind me of who I am. I sense a…
INTERIOR DESIGN
Petoskey News-Review

Why am I dizzy?

Being dizzy or off balance can be a scary sensation. Many adults experience vertigo, dizziness, light headed sensations, ringing in the ears, or general feeling of unsteadiness. It is important to address these issues quickly as they may result in other complications such as falls that lead to further injury or decline.
PETOSKEY, MI
Awesome 92.3

Texas Baker Makes Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes

Meet the Texas baker who makes incredibly realistic animal, food and Disney cakes. Dusty Sinclair is a self-taught baker from Texas who makes cakes that might make you question, "Wait, is that a real fish?" Take a look at some of this Texas baker's lifelike work, including cakes that look...
PETS
Awesome 92.3

How Bruce Springsteen Discovered He Was Trying to Be His Dad

Bruce Springsteen discussed being so troubled by his childhood that he spent 30 years trying to be his own father. In a Guardian excerpt from Renegades: Born in the USA, the book he co-wrote with former U.S. President Barack Obama, the pair talked about how they’d both had difficult relationships with their estranged dads, and how it had affected them as they made their own way in life.
CELEBRITIES
Awesome 92.3

You Might Want To Give Out Something Other Than Candy This Year for Halloween

Now hold on, I know what you're thinking. "Behka, are you insane? I don't want to get any tricks this Halloween!" Well, hold your horses there, bucko. Handing out something other than candy is a good way to get EGGED on Halloween. But if you're going to do it, it doesn't HAVE to be something lame like apples or boxes of raisins. I mean, after all, if it's a fun item, the kids will enjoy it. As long as its something they want, it doesn't necessarily have to be laced with nothing but sugar.
FESTIVAL
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy