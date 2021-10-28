CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Being prepared when it’s time to stand

By Billy Holland Living on Purpose Column
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our modern world, we can agree there is no shortage of information. We are constantly surrounded by voices wanting to help us understand every subject under the sun, however, in our quest for gathering accurate information, we also realize that most of what we listen to, especially political news, is...

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.
“My strength is made perfect in weakness”

Luanna and Henry were modest, temperate folk. Henry was probably a little more temperate. Luanna was more emotional, unsure, and perhaps a little “faint hearted” (1 Thessalonians 5:14). Luanna needed encouragement and reassurance; especially spiritually. She had difficulty accepting her humanness. She mistakenly believed she should always be strong, and when she wasn’t, she questioned the authenticity of her faith. So each week I reminded Luanna that our faith is based upon God’s steadfastness, not ours; that we have to trust His promises not our feelings. It seemed to work; because by the end of my visit she always said, “I feel so much better. You always pick me up!”
A new national survey from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, D.C. about what Americans value in their communities found that Mormons fared better than most other church members during the pandemic, as they reported the strongest levels of attachment to their communities.
A few weeks ago The Wenatchee World received an email from Pastor Steve Haney with Christ Center Church in Cashmere telling us that his church was opening its new building on Sunday, Oct. 24, inviting us to do a story. I have been watching the building slowly being built with...
Bullying is an undesirable, aggressive behavior in which one person falls victim to deliberate abuse from someone else. This month lets take a moment to focus and raise awareness on bullying. October is National bullying prevention month, and throughout this month long event make an effort to prevent bullying, promote kindness, respect, and inclusion. We all play a role in regards to being there for those who are falling victim to bullying. Be the voice and support for all those going through this form of pain.
Walking through the courtyard at Heritage Elementary School in New Tampa, a wall immediately catches your eye. It’s not just any wall. It’s a work of art. On this wall is a mural, conceived by the school’s art teacher, painted by the school’s art students, but conceptualized off 7 Mindsets.
In our modern world, we can agree there is no shortage of information. We are constantly surrounded by voices wanting to help us understand every subject under the sun, however, in our quest for gathering accurate information, we also realize that most of what we listen to, especially political news, is sprinkled with half-truths, speculations, and biased observations. The bottom line is that we actually know very little about facts and depend heavily on outside sources to relay to us what they have heard. Imagine what we would know if there were no television, radio, newspaper, telephone, internet, or any type of media communication. Knowing about state, national, or world events would be comparable to those who lived 200 years ago. Yes, we have certain convictions about social and spiritual issues, but for the most part, our views are shaped not by what we positively know to be a fact, but rather by trusting what someone has told us.
You never know when the unexpected might happen. Last week, a pair of local educators experienced an unexpected — and frightening — situation. A Bridgeport fourth-grader choked on a cough drop in class on Tuesday. His teacher wasn’t expecting that, but she was prepared for it. So was her colleague who shares her classroom. Together, they managed to save the boy’s life.
