The Nevada-UNLV rivalry isn't the oldest in Wolf Pack football history (not even close), but it's certainly the most heated. The teams first played in 1969 (that game was mired in controversy) and controversy has been a mainstay in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon ever since, with a couple of on-field brawls breaking out over the years. With Nevada and UNLV resuming their rivalry Friday when the Wolf Pack hosts the Rebels at Mackay Stadium, here is a look at the 12 most memorable moments in the series' history.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO