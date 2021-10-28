Spy Coast Farm Returns as Educational Provider for 2021 and 2022 USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals

Lexington, Ky. – Oct. 27, 2021 – The 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) got its start in the Alltech Arena Wednesday, October 27, bringing top athletes and their mounts back to the Kentucky Horse Park for the 138th edition of the oldest indoor horse show in America. As one of the country’s most prestigious competitions, the National Horse Show is a must-attend event for national and international athletes. Now in its fourth year, the National Horse Show highlights age-group equitation classes in its opening week, as well as three championship events, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) National Horse Show Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, THIS NHS Adult Equitation Championship 25 and Over, and the Hamel Family Foundation NHS 3’3” Equitation Championship. Kicking off the week was the Pérez & Bennett Adult Amateur Equitation 18-24, presented by Cindi Pérez & Anne Bennett, where Amber Broder was crowned champion of Section A aboard Tip Jar, and Amelia Bergeron wore the champion tricolor for Section B with Halouet.
