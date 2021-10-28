CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Spy Coast Farm Returns as Educational Provider for 2021 and 2022 USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals

Lexington, Ky.—Oct. 28, 2021—The USHJA is pleased to welcome back Spy Coast Farm as the returning Educational Provider for the 2021 and 2022 USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals. The 2021 event kicks off next month, November 12-14, at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. "We are incredibly thankful and...

theplaidhorse.com

Hassinger Farm: Where the Passion For Horses Comes First

Amy Hassinger and Dr. James Hassinger, DVM have spent almost two decades creating four companies with the goal of helping equine and human athletes perform their best. Nestled under the tall, slender pines in the Sandhills of North Carolina is a farm built on tenacity, dedication, and a passion for helping horses and humans thrive. Welcome to Hassinger Farm.
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Olvert, Stevenson Top THIS National Horse Show Adult Equitation Championships

Lexington, Ky. – Oct. 28, 2021 – Competition at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) continued Thursday, October 28, bringing adult equitation athletes back to the Alltech Arena for the second day of top sport. A marquee event for the National Horse Show, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) NHS Adult Equitation Championship is one of the most coveted titles for competitive adult amateur riders. For the first year ever, the prestigious class was split into two separate championships, one for athletes between the ages of 18 and 24, and one for athletes over the age of 25. In the Taylor Harris Insurance Services NHS Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, it was Madison Olvert aboard Green Book that rode to victory after two over-fences rounds and a flat phase.
LEXINGTON, KY
theplaidhorse.com

Adult Amateur Equitation Champions Crowned on Opening Day of 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Oct. 27, 2021 – The 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) got its start in the Alltech Arena Wednesday, October 27, bringing top athletes and their mounts back to the Kentucky Horse Park for the 138th edition of the oldest indoor horse show in America. As one of the country’s most prestigious competitions, the National Horse Show is a must-attend event for national and international athletes. Now in its fourth year, the National Horse Show highlights age-group equitation classes in its opening week, as well as three championship events, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) National Horse Show Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, THIS NHS Adult Equitation Championship 25 and Over, and the Hamel Family Foundation NHS 3’3” Equitation Championship. Kicking off the week was the Pérez & Bennett Adult Amateur Equitation 18-24, presented by Cindi Pérez & Anne Bennett, where Amber Broder was crowned champion of Section A aboard Tip Jar, and Amelia Bergeron wore the champion tricolor for Section B with Halouet.
LEXINGTON, KY
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
Merced Sun-Star

Institute creates a safe haven for immigrants to advance their educations, careers

Adults yet to complete their high school education and seeking to advance their skills can do so free of cost through a newly launched institute in Modesto. Educators across Stanislaus County have sought help from the Farm workers Institute of Education and Leadership Development (FIELD), said Delilah Martinez. “Within the last year, we had educators reach out to us and say, ‘There’s a gap here for our students and we’re trying to find means with which to fill that gap,’” said Martinez, director of educational programs at FIELD.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The 74

More Districts Scrap Mask Mandates, Embrace Test-to-Stay Measures

Throughout the pandemic, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has been at the forefront of the science on COVID-19. In December and January, his 8,900-student district just north of Atlanta partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study classroom virus transmission, ultimately adjusting their distancing protocols to reduce spread. In September, after […]
EDUCATION
#Horsemanship#Educational Programs#Spy Coast Farm Returns#Ushja News#Lake Erie College#Hqc Nationals#Warmblood#Spy Coast Farm#Ushja Hqc
theplaidhorse.com

ShowMD’s Dr. Barbara Blasko: The Doctor is in…at the Horse Show

Speak to patients of Dr. Barbara Blasko, and you’re likely to hear a lot of similar sentiments: “Barb saved my life!” And, “I wouldn’t have been able to show if it weren’t Dr. Barb!”. Whether it was a shoulder put back into place ringside instead of a trip to the...
ANIMALS
