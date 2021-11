Just in time for spooky season, The Dance Of Death EP is packed with SHADES’ spine-tingling, distinctive sounds. Alix Perez and Eprom are two of the most talented and influential sound designers that have ever graced this corner of bass music. When combined, they create the absolutely unstoppable and lethal duo known as SHADES. Since joining brainpower, the duo has been pushing forth some of the craziest and most unique sounds – ones that listeners just cannot get enough of. Releases like the Night The Dreadless Angel EP and “Two One Six” perfectly highlight how these two are innovating with their sound, and now they’re back with their latest release, The Dance Of Death.

