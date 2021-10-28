Several Tampa Bay school districts cancel after school activities due to severe weather
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings prompted some Tampa Bay area schools to announce after-school delays or cancellations. The following list will continue to be updated as announcements are made.
Citrus County
- Citrus High School – All after school activities canceled.
Sarasota County
- Sarasota Schools – All after school activities cancelled, except aftercare. Busses running as usual.
Manatee County
- Manatee Schools – All extracurricular activities and athletic events canceled, except aftercare programs.
Polk County
- Polk County Public Schools – Afterschool athletics and extracurricular activities have been canceled
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0