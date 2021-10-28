Several Tampa Bay school districts cancel after school activities due to severe weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings prompted some Tampa Bay area schools to announce after-school delays or cancellations. The following list will continue to be updated as announcements are made.

Citrus County

Citrus High School – All after school activities canceled.

Sarasota County

Sarasota Schools – All after school activities cancelled, except aftercare. Busses running as usual.

Manatee County

Manatee Schools – All extracurricular activities and athletic events canceled, except aftercare programs.

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools – Afterschool athletics and extracurricular activities have been canceled

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.