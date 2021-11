The 2021 general election has arrived, and voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to choose candidates for county, municipal and school board seats, as well as state judicial races. As of Friday, 12,870 mail-in ballots had been sent to Centre County voters, and 7,391 had been returned. The ballots must be received by Tuesday and can be returned at a one of the secure ballot drop boxes around the county (full list of locations at centrecountyvotes.gov/dropbox) by 8 p.m. They will also be accepted for in-person return at the Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday.

