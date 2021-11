NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of stress for families. Half of all children, ages 6 to 17, have a caregiver who is concerned that the pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and their mental health. “There’s an increase in children that are being diagnosed or have been told by a healthcare provider that they have...

