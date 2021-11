Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Friday, October 22, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 near Aurora, at mile marker 327. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO