Five Promoted At Peoples Bank

MAGEE –Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer at Peoples Bank, today announced the promotion of five individuals at the bank. Ammann said that Shannon Welch has been named Senior Vice President, while Tiffany Mangum was named Operations Officer and Ann McLeod, Accounting Officer. Additionally, Janna Stringer and Latoya Williams were...
CHELSEA – Chelsea State Bank welcomes Angela Cavanaugh as Senior Credit Analyst and announces the promotions of Carie Tillman to Branch Manager of the Dexter Banking Center, Alex Smith to Electronic Banking Solutions Specialist, and Kellie Steele as Risk Mitigation Specialist. “I am very pleased to welcome Angie to our...
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is establishing an office to oversee agency efforts to get more capital to minority-owned banks and community development financial institutions. The Office of Minority and Community Development Banking “will further promote private sector investments in low- and moderate-income communities,” the FDIC said in a press...
First Community Bank has promoted Stephanie Anderson to senior vice president, credit administration manager, according to a release from the financial institution. “I sincerely appreciate the recognition and continued opportunities to grow and contribute to the success of such a great company,” said Anderson (pictured). “I am grateful for the team of professionals that are caring, considerate and supportive, making success possible.”
Teresa Reif, Will Kadri, Sean Hennigar.Images via Penn Community Bank. Penn Community Bank is pleased to announce a series of promotions and new hiring, in line with the organization’s continued commitment to retail, business, and commercial banking.
Linda M. Crochet was named executive vice president and chief operations officer for Investar Holding Corp., the parent company of Investar Bank. Crochet joined the bank in 2019 as the Greater Baton Rouge loan portfolio president and was responsible for managing and improving the Greater Baton Rouge financial operations including budgeting, strategic planning, production, and credit quality. She has more than 35 years of banking experience.
Cortney Llewellyn has been promoted to the Billings Market Cash Management Officer at Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include providing assistance to customers and continuing development of Stockman Bank’s eBiz/cash management online banking services, which are designed to assist businesses in managing their funds more effectively. Llewellyn has been with Stockman...
DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) CEO Kathryn Austin has announced the promotion of Sarah Chadburn to commercial loan officer. Chadburn started her career at Community National Bank as a teller almost 12 years ago. She transferred to the commercial credit department in 2012, “where she has continued to grow her knowledge in commercial credit and lending,” Austin said.
Premier Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Taylor Kelly to Commercial Loan Officer. A graduate of University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing with an emphasis in Sales, and a minor in Finance, Kelly began his banking career with Premier Bank in 2013 in data processing. He has since been promoted to a variety of departments including, retail management, mortgage, and business development.
Alisha Moreland was recently named Assistant Vice President at The Callaway Bank. As marketing manager, Moreland's creative marketing and communication skills along with her extensive banking acumen provide significant support to the marketing team. She is responsible for leading the development and execution of marketing strategies, media placement and art direction across digital and traditional channels.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank and Trust President Kurt Miller has announced the promotion of Eric Anglin to the position of Executive Vice President Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Business Development. Anglin has 23 years of banking and leadership experience including the past 11 years with Southern.
Seth New has been promoted to vice president and network support manager at Jacksonville-based Austin Bank. With 22 years of IT experience, he has been with the bank for the past six years overseeing many vital applications and teams within the technology department. New is a graduate of Texas State Technical College. He volunteers with several ministries through his church, New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview.
Leah Smith, assistant vice president/Operations and the bank's debit card fraud specialist, is celebrating 15 years with Peoples Bank. She joined the bank in October 2006 and has served as a teller, a new accounts specialist, operations specialist and is on the bank's IT committee. "We appreciate Leah's attitude and...
Kristin Lesher, executive vice president and head of the east region for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking since 2018, has been named the lead of middle market banking at the entire San Francisco financial services giant. Lesher moves into the new role immediately, reporting directly to Wells Fargo Commercial Banking CEO...
Bobbi Woebkenberg has been promoted to Old National Bank Banking Center Manager at 1155 Main Street in Ferdinand. Bobbi recently celebrated 20 years of experience at Old National and previously served as assistant banking center manager and senior teller. Bobbi holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of...
Central Pacific Bank announced Tuesday a series of promotions for its leadership team effective Jan. 1, 2022. Catherine Ngo, the president of CPB and parent company Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), was elevated to vice president of both the bank and holding company board of directors, and will remain a member of CPB's Executive Committee for management of the bank.
Grossman St. Amour CPAs PLLC accounting firm announced the following staff changes:. Elizabeth A. Gardner has been promoted to partner. She is a Certified Public Accountant and joined the firm in 2005. She works in the tax services group and practices in the areas of financial statement preparation, income tax return preparation, pass-through entity taxation, and tax planning for businesses and individuals. Her practice focus is providing proactive business and tax advisory services for closely held businesses, partnerships, corporations, and individuals. Her clients include construction and real estate, physicians, medical practices and healthcare, and professional business services. Gardner is a graduate of Le Moyne College with a bachelor of science in accounting. She is a member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves on the Symphoria board of directors and finance committee. She is a resident of Camillus.
Wells Fargo has named Kristin Lesher, a 21-year company veteran, as its new head of middle-market banking. Lesher, whose appointment is effective immediately, has led Wells’ middle-market banking operations on the East Coast since 2018. She will report to Kyle Hranicky, who was promoted from the same role in September to become CEO of Wells Fargo’s commercial banking division.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday afternoon, Peoples Bank donated $1 million to Marietta College to add to the $100 million campaign the school is currently running. This donation adds to the campaign that was already more than 70 percent of the way complete in just three years. School president,...
Citizens State Bank (CSB) has announced new management in Burton as it completes its acquisition of Burton State Bank. Matthew Stolz will represent CSB in Burton as the branch president. Linda Blacklock, Burton State Bank’s current president, will stay on as the branch manager. In August, a merger between the...
