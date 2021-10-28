Am I the Only One Who Remembers Lemon Flavored Zingers?

It might not just be Maine, but I haven't left the state in a couple of years... I think it's Covid related, but I don't know. It's just that the world is trying to get back to normal, but it's far, far from what it was pre-pandemic. Thanks to a horrible shortage of workers, life simply isn't the same. It's harder. Much harder. It's harder to find things. And we're not talking hard to find things, like a unicorn. We're talking about finding cream cheese. Or cat food. Or Goldfish crackers. Or you name it - it's in much, much shorter supply. But the thing that is changing everything is the lack of employees. How is it that there are so few workers that the Hannaford on Forest Avenue had lines at every register and self-checkout that were at least 20-30 people deep?

