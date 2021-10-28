CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First Post-Pandemic Flights from U.K. to U.S. Are EXPENSIVE

By Melissa Cannioto
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the pandemic, travel has sadly been incredibly difficult for many, especially if you were planning on traveling internationally to the U.S. For those looking to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort from abroad, the rules and regulations have made that quite difficult — almost impossible....

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Houston Chronicle

Just one major US airline is holding out against COVID vaccine mandate

Just one major American airline is letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Delta Airlines is the remaining holdout after Southwest announced Monday that it would mandate vaccines for its 54,000 employees following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan," which requires that companies with more than 100 employees have vaccine mandates or weekly testing.
INDUSTRY
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns

While demand for travel surges, airlines are struggling to beef up operations amid pandemic disruptions, and widespread flight cancellations have caused major travel headaches for many passengers. So if you're taking to the skies, plan to exercise patience—and tenacity. And above all else, make sure you come prepared with a game plan. With help from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, learn what to do—and what not to do—if your flight is canceled.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service. Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before December 17, 2021 and sailing through April 30, 2022. This gives cruisers reassurance and flexibility as qualifying reservations can choose to cancel up to 48-hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Europe#The White House#Independent#British Airways#Ba
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Canceled 2,000 Flights—Here's Why

It was another tough weekend for airplane travelers. As a result of major challenges across the aviation industry, thousands more passengers were left stranded in airports across the country, flooding customer service channels and bottlenecking in terminals amid widespread frustration. One airline ended up canceling about 10 percent of its flights over a four-day period. Read on to find out more about what caused the latest round of air travel disruption.
LIFESTYLE
westernmassnews.com

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) -- A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelawaits.com

6 Questions Flight Attendants Say You Should Ask When Your Flight Is Canceled

Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNET

Can I go on a cruise if I'm not vaccinated?

Like many other businesses attempting to regain shape as we close out year two of a global pandemic, cruise lines have started setting sail again -- with some strict health measures put in place. That's because cruise ships, with their tight quarters, buffet-style living and international travel, can be a breeding ground for the coronavirus. As is true for most travel restrictions these days, your ability to book a cruise may depend on your vaccination status. If you chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, can you still go on a cruise?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Get a whole row to yourself on the plane with this handy trick

Catching a flight is a real lottery when it comes to getting space to yourself.Often, you’ll board to find the plane completely packed; while other times on a quiet flight, you can take over a whole row of seats and enjoy a much more comfortable flight.Now, one TikTok user has posted a savvy travel tip for getting an entire row of seats to yourself on a flight. The tip only works for those travelling as a pair - so couples, take note.Chelsea Dickenson, who posts travel videos on TikTok as @CheapHolidayExpert, gives two separate tactics for getting a whole row...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy