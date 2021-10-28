CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Sun Releases Significant Solar Flare

By Lina Tran
NASA
 6 days ago

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however — when intense enough — they can disturb the atmosphere...

blogs.nasa.gov

