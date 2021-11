Why should kids have all the fun on Halloween? You take your kids out trick-or-treating, they get a few treats for their cause but what do you, the parents, get by walking your kids all over the neighborhood aside from blisters on your feet and an aching back after carrying your kids all the way back because they exhausted themselves? You deserve a treat so I figured let's get everyone in town involved. If you happen to see parents out with their kids to make sure they use their manners and all that, you should be rewarded with a beer for yourself.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO