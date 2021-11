As the world of fashion looks to promote more conscious consumerism, Timberland has unveiled its first ever rental collection alongside UK-based platform HURR. Founded in 2017, HURR is a clothing rental platform that was born with an aim of breaking fast-fashion industry habits, and creating a new, more sustainable way of living. The platform not only works with brands and retailers to share its pieces, but it also gives those with luxury garments the chance to monetize them too, and renters the ability to wear them for a fraction of the retail price.

