CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Night House, The (Blu-ray Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnton/Phantom Four Films/TSG Entertainment (Fox Searchlight) Rebecca Hall isn’t an actor who most people would associate with the horror genre, but she has lent her talents to a couple of noteworthy ghost stories: The Awakening in 2011, and now The Night House in 2021. On the other hand, director David Bruckner...

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalbits.com

Bluebeard (1963) (Blu-ray Review)

1963 (September 14, 2021) Embassy Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Despite its English-language title, Claude Chabrol’s 1963 film Bluebeard isn’t an adaptation of the classic French folk tale immortalized by writers like Charles Perrault, but rather a retelling of the true story of serial killer Henri Desire Landru, who preyed on multiple women during World War I. (To be fair, he was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais,” but the original French title for the film was simply Landru.) It’s the same story immortalized by Charles Chaplin in his controversial 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux, though Chaplin’s version strayed much further from the facts. Bluebeard is still somewhat fictionalized, but it portrays the real individuals and events with a fair amount of accuracy. The similarities were close enough that Landru’s only surviving victim, Fernande Segret, successfully sued the production for failing to obtain her permission to depict her on film.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Night of the Comet (1984) - Reviewed

The second feature of writer-director Thom Eberhardt Night of the Comet, following the cult success of his microbudget Final Destination progenitor Sole Survivor, arrived on the heels of such 80s cult science-fiction/horror infused comedies as Valley Girl, Repo Man and eventually The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension as a neon-fluorescent colored post-apocalyptic action adventure.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Italian Revenge Film, ‘Last Stop On The Night Train’ (1975), Coming To Blu-ray Via TetroVideo This Month

The ’70s were a huge time for revenge films. A lot of them have had similar plot devices. However, no other film genre has really set the bar high enough to where they’re unstoppable. TetroVideo is proud to announce the release of the famous Last Stop on the Night Train (aka Night Train Murders, L’ultimo treno della notte), the rape and revenge horror film written and directed by the Italian screenwriter and director Aldo Lado (Short Night of Glass Dolls, Who Saw Her Die?) and released in 1975.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Old (4K UHD Review)

Perfect World Pictures/Blinding Edge Pictures (Universal Pictures) M. Night Shyamalan has become such a divisive filmmaker at this point in his career that it’s difficult to discuss any of his films without having to address that fact. He inspires genuine loathing in some people, which is actually a little out of proportion, because regardless of how anyone feels about his storytelling choices, he’s an extremely competent craftsman. It’s true that he’s responsible for the twist endings which have made him both famous and infamous, but even at their worst, those are a relatively small part of his films. Old is pure Shyamalan, for better or worse, and every frame of the film from beginning to end is instantly recognizable as his handiwork.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Lovett
Person
Evan Jonigkeit
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Sarah Goldberg
flickdirect.com

Stillwater Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses STILLWATER on Blu-ray!. Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Academy Award®-winner Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award®-nominee Abigail Breslin). Imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team. But Bill, eager to prove his worth and regain his daughter's trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system—until he meets French actress Virginie (Camille Cottin), mother to eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love, and liberation.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Bank Dick, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Bank Dick may or may not be the greatest film that W.C. Fields ever made, depending on your point of view, but it’s unquestionably one of his most beloved works. Part of that is due to the film’s remarkable efficiency; it runs a lean 72 minutes long, with no filler. It’s just one classic bit after another, and the minimal exposition in the film is always undercut with hilarious gags—if any dialogue is threatening to slow things down, Fields is always doing some physical comedy nearby to distract from it. But the other reason why The Bank Dick is so popular may be that it features Fields at his most unadulterated, in more ways that one. Unlike his other films for Universal, this time he wasn’t paired with another comedian like Edgar Bergen or Mae West, so he remains front and center for the entire picture. Perhaps more importantly, the character that he played here remains blissfully free of any redeeming qualities whatsoever. His circumstances may change, but Egbert Souse remains the same person at the end of the film that he was at the beginning. The lack of a character arc would be an issue for many actors, but for Fields, it was a feature rather than a bug—Souse at his worst was Fields at his best.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Blu-ray: The Damned

Helmut Berger as Martin von Essenbeck (as Marlene Dietrich)Criterion Collection. The Damned, known in Italian as La caduta degli dei (meaning "the twilight of the Gods"), the writer explained, is “a masterpiece which is nonetheless suitable for the cinema-goers who fell asleep during Death in Venice (1971) or Ludwig II (1973)."
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

To modern audiences, Dracula won’t scare them or even thrill them. After all, the film has some primitive special effects, an absence of graphic imagery or jump scares, and an archaic acting style. It’s rather remarkable that this kickstarted the era of the Universal classic monsters. Primarily because of its weak story structure and lack of suspense. Granted, this is a film that was made in the ’30s, and audiences were quite different back then. However, when you compare it to Frankenstein—which came out in the same year as Dracula—it’s hard to see why Dracula became such an influential classic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#The Night House#Lenses#Blu Ray Review#The Signal And V H S
thedigitalbits.com

Halloween III: Season of the Witch – Collector's Edition (4K UHD Review)

Dino De Laurentiis Corporation/Universal Pictures (Shout!/Scream Factory) As many know by now, Halloween III: Season of the Witch was an attempt to create a new film in the Halloween series by sidestepping the main storyline. John Carpenter, Debra Hill, and Tommy Lee Wallace had originally envisioned a series of films centered around the holiday of Halloween, but the idea quickly went up in smoke once audiences were confused and dismayed by the lack of Michael Myers. Halloween III’s subsequent rebirth is one of those occasions when a project can find a second life through the changing of times and the simple act of reevaluation. Indeed, the majority of horror culture has not only given the film renewed status as a celebrated and beloved cult film, but many deem it to be their favorite of the entire series. For a sequel in a popular franchise that was primarily disregarded for so many years, that is no small feat.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Incredible Shrinking Man, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Criterion – Spine #1100) Science fiction films of the 1950s often featured giant creatures preying on mankind. Them (giant ants), Tarantula!, Godzilla, The Amazing Colossal Man, and Attack of the 50 Foot Woman showed how oversize creatures, non-human and human, could wreak havoc on the world. Director Jack Arnold set the story on a different path in The Incredible Shrinking Man.
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Last Night in Soho (2021) dir. Edgar Wright

It’s easy to see why Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino are friends. Both are Gen-X film brats raised in the heyday of the video store, and both, more often than not, pilfer their favorite bits from their favorite movies and weave them into their own cinematic nests. But the differences in the way they pick and rearrange their influences is hugely illustrative of their respective MOs. Tarantino selects elements he thinks are cool: films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction are made up of the most “badass” scenes, characters, and soundtrack cues from the director’s favorite kung fu, film noir, and blaxploitation titles. Wright, however, focuses on things he thinks are neat. Wright’s influences in making Shaun of the Dead or Baby Driver are no less clear than Tarantino’s, but one doesn’t get the sense while watching them that he’s trying to fashion them into any sort of personal “image.” Rather, he’s simply including these references and homages because he loves them, and is giddy to fit them into his own work. In this way, Wright is perhaps more comparable to Mel Brooks, whose best parodies are clearly rooted in deep affection for the genre at hand. Wright is excited about his influences, and wants you to be too.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – WNUF Halloween Special (Terror Vision)

Director(s) – Chris LaMartina (Call Girl of Cthulhu), James Bransome (Video Store Girl), Shawn Jones (Camp Killer), Scott Maccubbin, Lonnie Martin (The Last of the Manson Girls), Matther Menter (Nellie), and Andy Schoeb (Stand and Stan’s Excellent Dogfish Head Adventure) Starring – Paul Fahrenkopf (President’s Day), Aaron Henkin, and Nicolette...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers – Collector’s Edition (4K UHD Review)

Trancas International/Galaxy International (Shout!/Scream Factory) The success of Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers prompted producer and rights holder Moustapha Akkad to quickly rush another film into theaters only a year later. At the time, many big films and high profile sequels were hitting screens, leaving others to get lost in the shuffle. But in the case of Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, it might have been too much too soon. It had the most aggressive visual overhaul in the series up to this point with very little lighting and Gothic horror sensibilities, the Myers house was transformed into a mansion of sorts, the Thorn curse storyline was introduced a bit more (and heavily explored in the following sequel), a major character from the previous film dies within the first twenty minutes, and the ending of the previous film went essentially unexplored. Opening at number two behind Look Who’s Talking, Halloween 5 was not a satisfying follow-up for most fans. It offers a lot of visual prowess, but it truly began the downward spiral in quality for the original Halloween series.
MOVIES
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons 2’ in gore-filled glory on Blu-ray

The Italian horror films of the 1980s are not everyone’s cup of blood-filled tea. For starters, the gore can be a little difficult to handle, and the dubbing and acting are sometimes worthy of one or two eye rolls. That said, there are many gems within this subgenre of snarling cinematic delights.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Freud (Blu-ray Review)

Universal-International (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) John Huston’s 1962 film Freud is not so much a biography of the legendary figure in the field of psychoanalysis as it is an analysis of the analyzer—more broadly, an analysis of analysis. Like most Hollywood biopics, it plays fast and loose with the actual details surrounding that period of Freud’s life, omitting important elements, fictionalizing others, and rearranging the chronology to suit its needs—enough so that Sigmund Freud’s daughter Anna denounced the film as “neither historic nor scientific truth about the person, Sigmund Freud.” But Huston wasn’t interested in literal historical truth as much as he was presenting his view of psychological truth; he considered the film to be more of a mystery than a biography—an “intellectual suspense story,” in his words. With that goal in mind, he found the perfect Freud in the perpetually troubled Montgomery Clift, who would make just one more film after this before his untimely death in 1966.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Spider Woman Strikes Back, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) By 1945, Universal’s monster pictures had run their course and the studio was seeking new sources for thrillers. Drawing on a villain from one of its Sherlock Holmes films, the studio put a female version of a mad doctor at the center of The Spider Woman Strikes Back.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

November 2nd Genre Releases Include THE BANISHING (Blu-ray / DVD), COME TRUE (Blu-ray / DVD), PIG (Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, dear readers! November is officially upon us, as well as a new week of Blu-ray and DVD releases, which means it’s time to make some room for more horror and sci-fi to fill your home entertainment shelves. One of this writer’s favorite indie genre movies of the year, Come True, is getting released to both Blu and DVD this week courtesy of Scream Factory, and Kino Lorber is showing some love to a pair of classic thrillers as well: The Spider Woman Strikes Back and The Mad Doctor. Other releases for November 2nd include The Banishing, Pig featuring Nicolas Cage, and The Spore.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Death Screams (Blu-ray Review)

1982 (September 28, 2021) United Film Distribution Company (Arrow Video) Released during the slasher boom of the early 1980s, Death Screams (originally released on home video as House of Death) is one of those homespun horror films with the potential to either be interesting or exactly what you think it will be. In this case, it’s one of the stranger titles from that era. It fails to follow traditional slasher formula with a kill every ten minutes or so, ala Friday the 13th. In fact, there are very few murders, and the killer doesn’t start dispatching the main cast until the final ten minutes. Prior to that, we’re given an enormous amount of characterization, including a young woman who lives with her overbearing but loving grandmother, holding out for the right man to come along. As such, it’s inexplicably layered at times. We get to know these people in a way that gives them far more dimension than one would expect. The killings seem almost like an afterthought. On the other hand, when the kills finally happen, the majority of them are not that satisfying or just plain confusing. It’s also clear that certain elements of the script were left out of the final film, including the killer’s motivation. Add to that a ridiculously over-the-top musical score that belongs in a 70s cop show or a James Bond film, as well as a couple of Playboy Playmates who are primarily clothed, and you have an oddly put together horror film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy