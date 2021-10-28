CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oni Trivium Skull Mask #3Dprinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpload of a real rough mesh split of an Oni Skull similar to the one seen in Trivium’s songs. Not the exact same, but...

Pikachu Super Pop Up Towel Hanger #3DPrinting #3DThursday

DesktopInventions shared this project on Thingiverse!. A cool towel or coat hanger that has a cute pikachu that pops up out of the box when used! I made this idea for fun. Enjoy!. Can be printed on standard 3D printer, some painting or coloring recommended!. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4915741. Have you...
Fremen Crysknife – Dune 1984

This design is based on the Fremen Crysknife as seen in the 1984 David Lynch adaptation of Dune. I’ve not finished sanding and painting it but I did a quick paint over in photoshop so it looks nice in the pic. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2388005. Have you considered building a 3D...
New Guide! Time Stick Prop from Loki #3DPrinting #Loki

Build a Time Baton inspired prop from the Disney+ series Loki. Use a Feather M4 and PropMaker FeatherWing with CircuitPython to make a motion activated prop with lights and sounds!. Different sounds are triggered depending on threshold and the LED changes brightness and color!. Hidden inside the handle are the...
Eye of Agamatto – Dr Strange’s Amulet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Perfect cosplay accessory from Ciffus on Thingiverse:. Played with dimensions and hollowed out to incorporate electronics. Lid designed to be screwed on. Printed in yellow PLA (except for the stone), primed, painted, and weathered. Stone printed with translucent PLA painted with green nail polish. Led inserted from behind, attached to...
Halloween 21 (Frame) #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Screensaver on the Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By default, Raspberry Pi OS uses screen blanking to hide the screen after a certain amount of time has passed. This method, simply put, stops video from being output by the Pi’s graphics processor. If you prefer that your display remains on but still want the contents of the display...
John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Dual NeoPixel Rings @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Control multiple NeoPixel strips at once in CircuitPython for prop goggles and other effects. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
STEMMA Sunday – I2C QT Slide Potentiometer with NeoPixels

We designed a buncha I2C-to-whatever converters a while ago but got hit with the silicon shortage, so we’re redesigning the boards with chips we can get. For example here is a I2C to slide pot + 4 NeoPixels design. Now lots of microcontrollers have ADC so you may not need a converter. But if you’re using a SBC like a Raspberry Pi, adding analog inputs is a little messy, so you could definitely use something like this. Or maybe you just want an easy plug-n-play panel mountable slider. Either way, this code works great, and runs on an ATtiny8xy (e.g. ‘817 or ‘806) which we were able to get on the market – video.
We entered the LEGO Build and Capture Photo Contest 2021 …

We entered the LEGO Build and Capture Photo Contest 2021 …. It’s LEGO® bricks and shutter clicks all the way to the finish line. We’re up to 2,208 submissions and counting, so get yours in before November 1, 2021 at 9 PM (PST) for your chance to win. If you’re...
The Great Search: Mini 5V Charge Pumps #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @DigiKey @Adafruit

Sometimes you’ve got some 3.3v powered circuitry and you just need a li’l bit of 5V power for some LEDs or to level shift to 5V circuitry power. You could go with a boost converter, but usually you need a diode, inductor, maybe even a feedback resistor set. If you only need ~50mA you may be able to get away with a charge-pump. These low-current boosters are not as efficient as DC/DC style converters but they are very simple and cheap, only needing a capacitor or two to ‘double’ the input voltage and then regulate it down. (Video)
ATtiny8x6 Stemma QT / Breakout design

OK this looks a lot like the ATtiny8x7 breakout https://www.adafruit.com/product/5233 but this time it features the lil sister, the 806/816 which comes in a 3x3mm QFN. It’s just a couple fewer pins, but it has one thing going for it: there’s a ton in stock right now! And really, that’s all it takes to get our design motor going. So, here’s a little breakout for the board so we can verify the package and footprint. We’ve set up our seesaw peripheral github CI to test-compile against all four chips: 806/816/807/817 to make sure we can smoothly move from one chip to the other depending on availability. https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_seesawPeripheral/runs/3746798929?check_suite_focus=true … coming soon!
1984 Dune Practical VFX

Fame Focus looks back at the delightful practical visual effects from the 1984 Dune and trust us, you’re not gonna want to miss this vid! Via The Grue:. 15 rubber Sandworm models were made to different scales depending on the scale of the set they were to be used on, the largest of them were 22ft long (6.7m) and 3ft in diameter (90cm). The worms were first sculpted in clay, then molded in plaster, a latex rubber skin was cast which was then packed with polyfoam. The larger versions were capable of opening their mouth to reveal their teeth and lifting their heads up and moving them from side to side, the medium-sized worms could gyrate but couldn’t open their mouths and the smallest were just used in the background.
Adafruit’s trusty stencil machine, doing what it loves to do best 💕 #ManufacturingMonday

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
100,000 Bouncy Balls Dropped From Arena Roof

Super fun video from video from How Ridiculous on YouTube. The video also reminds us so much of the Sony Bravia: Bouncy Balls video that was originally released back in 2005, such an iconic campaign. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs,...
