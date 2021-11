It’s fair to say Formula 1 title race rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen aren’t close away from the track.The British driver has spoken about their interactions away from the sport and he describes them as ‘limited’. It’s not surprising due to where their rivalry has taken them this season with the title lead exchanging hands and the pair crashing twice.However, Hamilton says their relationship hasn’t changed this season: “Not a huge amount to say. There is limited communication, I think maybe some of the drivers hang more than others do.“I wouldn’t say I particularly hang closely with anyone particularly...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO