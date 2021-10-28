CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Nico Hulkenberg Questions The Quality Of Drivers In F1

By Prabhjeet Singh
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer F1 driver, Nico Hulkenberg has recently commented that Formula 1 teams have “questionable” taste in drivers as the bottom half of the sport isn’t high quality. The German holds an unwanted record of the most Formula One career starts without a podium finish, as his career in the sport didn’t...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

F1 teams are still working on the designs of cars built to next year’s all-new regulations, but have already put models in to their simulators. McLaren ace Lando Norris prompted some intrigue recently when he suggested that the 2022 version he had initially run was ‘not as nice’ to drive as current machinery.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hulkenberg to test AMSP IndyCar at Barber

If he likes the car and atmosphere, the next driver to migrate from Formula 1 to the NTT IndyCar Series could be Nico Hulkenberg. RACER has confirmed the German with nearly 180 F1 starts will test for the Arrow McLaren SP team on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park. The test is said to be a standalone event for the Aston Martin Racing reserve driver whose last full-time F1 season was completed with Renault in 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
kdal610.com

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren’s IndyCar team

(Reuters) – German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. The 34-year-old is currently reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hulkenberg
racer.com

F1 needs to make female drivers feel welcome - Patrick

Formula 1 needs to ensure it makes female drivers feel wanted and welcomed in future, according to Danica Patrick. The most successful female driver in American open-wheel history, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was linked to F1 in the past but never saw any serious opportunities open up. During the early part of her IndyCar career in 2005, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone said “women should be dressed in white like all the other domestic appliances” as part of a response to a question about her strong performances, and Patrick says it’s an attitude that was reflective of European-based racing in the past, and given the higher number of women earning seats in IndyCar since then suggests it might still lag behind the States on that front.
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

Andretti-Sauber Deal Could Deliver America's Next F1 Driver

Should Andretti join F1, it could produce the one thing everyone's always wanted, but Haas refused to deliver. There have been a couple of high-profile transfers from Formula One to IndyCar recently, but it's pretty rare to see it the other way around—at least in the modern era. Back when drivers swapped between series, you'd see a lot more of this, with Fernando Alonso being the only name to have done so recently. This makes the prospect of an American F1 driver seem even more distant, though rumors claim that IndyCar's young star Colton Herta could change that.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: David Coulthard defends being ‘not nice’ to Sebastian Vettel and questions his environmental campaigning

David Coulthard has defended his treatment of Sebastian Vettel and admitted he has been challenged by members of Aston Martin's staff over comments about their German driver. Coulthard has often spoken frankly about Vettel's performances since leaving Red Bull as a four-time world champion for Ferrari and latterly Aston Martin. “Seb’s record is exceptional,” Coulthard told Kronen Zeitung in an interview. “In the first part of his career he was winning World Championships on merit, on speed,” said the 50-year-old Coulthard, who won 13 grands prix during his career but missed out on the world championship.“Seb has not looked the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Racing#F1#German#Indycar#Arrow Mclaren
Austin American-Statesman

Daniel Ricciardo has gone full Texan. What fun are other F1 drivers having away from the COTA track?

Formula One drivers are making the most of their time in Texas ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americans. The 56-lap race isn't the only fun on the COTA course this weekend. Live music at five locations at the venue will take place nightly, with Twenty One Pilots performing Friday, Billy Joel on Saturday, and Kool & the Gang post-race on Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
racingnews365.com

Former F1 driver: Hamilton is great at hiding pressure

Timo Glock has said that Lewis Hamilton knows how to hide the fact that he is feeling under pressure in the World Championship hunt. Former F1 driver turned TV pundit Timo Glock believes that Lewis Hamilton is an expert at hiding the fact that he is feeling the pressure from Max Verstappen in the Driver's Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

New F1 survey: Who are Formula 1's most popular drivers and teams?

A survey carried out amongst Formula 1 fans worldwide has revealed the most popular driver among fans, as well as a surprising new team winning hearts worldwide. The results of a global survey amongst Formula 1 fans has revealed the sport's most popular drivers and teams, following extensive polling by Formula 1 and analysed by Nielsen Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sainz: Drivers will have to adapt for 'most demanding F1 season'

After this year's run of 22 events, the calendar is extended by one event in 2022. However, there will be more races outside Europe, with Miami added and several races that were skipped for the past two seasons returning. Sainz says he will put together a plan to ensure that...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
mix929.com

Motor racing-F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

(Reuters) – Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix “Drive to Survive” fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were “faked”. The docu-series, now filming its fourth season, has been credited as a...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar

Will Nico Hulkenberg follow the path taken by Romain Grosjean and become the next Formula 1 driver to make the move to IndyCar racing?. On Monday the German will make the first step when he takes part in the rookie and driver evaluation test at Barber Motorsports Park for the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 2021 downgrades Verstappen's driver rating again

Another update has been applied to the video game's driver ratings following the Grands Prix in Russia and Turkey. Max Verstappen's driver rating has taken another hit in the latest update to the F1 2021 video game. F1 2021's developers roll out regular updates to the in-game driver ratings, which...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

The Finn qualified only fourth at COTA on Saturday after a “messy” final lap, and goes back five places to ninth after taking a new engine. To get involved in the battle at the front between his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and the two Red Bull drivers, he has to pass the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly and both cars from the McLaren and Ferrari teams.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback

The programme has been put together by long-time Formula Ford team boss Jonathan Lewis, whose Snetterton Speed Shop operation will run the Van Diemen. Former British F3 champion and touring car ace Kelvin Burt will then take the seat for the Walter Hayes Trophy the following week. Lewis’s squad will...
MOTORSPORTS
GQMagazine

Ferrari’s F1 Drivers Are in Texas for a Podium—and Some Brisket

In Europe, Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are like rock stars. In the U.S., they’re a little more like the lead singer and guitarist of an indie band that’s just about to break. The two talented drivers are sensing a sea change: Formula 1 is surging here in the States, with the enormously successful Netflix series Drive to Survive spurring record ratings for races on ESPN. And this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix, at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, is expected to draw its largest crowd ever.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo to wear Dale Earnhardt-themed helmet at US Grand Prix

Although he's a native of Western Australia, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is right at home this week as the series makes its annual trip to the United States. Ricciardo has been fully basking in the glory of the upcoming US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, an experience which will include an impressive tribute to his racing idol.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy