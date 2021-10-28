Nico Hulkenberg Questions The Quality Of Drivers In F1

Formula 1 needs to ensure it makes female drivers feel wanted and welcomed in future, according to Danica Patrick. The most successful female driver in American open-wheel history, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was linked to F1 in the past but never saw any serious opportunities open up. During the early part of her IndyCar career in 2005, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone said “women should be dressed in white like all the other domestic appliances” as part of a response to a question about her strong performances, and Patrick says it’s an attitude that was reflective of European-based racing in the past, and given the higher number of women earning seats in IndyCar since then suggests it might still lag behind the States on that front.

