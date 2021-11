A new game mode called Ghosts of Verdansk will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited time. The mode is available during The Haunting event, happening throughout October to celebrate Halloween, which means there are plenty of horror-based frights awaiting you in this unique mode. When playing in this mode, you’ll need to keep your Fear Level down, and an excellent way to do this is with the Sacred Grounds that appear. In this guide, we will detail what Sacred Ground is and what it does in Call of Duty: Warzone.

