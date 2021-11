An unknown wallet holding over $5 billion worth of Shiba Inu which was thrust into the spotlight last week seems to have started moving the tokens to other wallets. According to data from Etherscan, the entity which as of last week had made over 1,000,000% returns on an $8000 investment made last year August, placing the total amount in the wallet to $5.7 Billion as of Tuesday evening moved about 60% of its assets to four unknown wallets.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO